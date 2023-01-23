What to Consider Before Paying for an Online Degree

Enrolling in an online degree program not only allows for more flexibility, but it can also be more cost effective…

Enrolling in an online degree program not only allows for more flexibility, but it can also be more cost effective than attending college as a residential student.

Programs often have varying credit requirements, added fees and required travel — in some circumstances — so it’s important for students to do their research on the total cost of attendance, experts say.

Here are nine factors for prospective students to consider before paying for an online degree program.

1. Program Structure

The structure of online degree programs varies across colleges and universities. Some schools have both residential and online programs while others offer 100% of their courses online.

Students need to do their research on what type of institution they want to attend and whether it offers a degree that aligns with their educational interests and pursuits, says Rene Eborn, deputy of digital transformation and associate vice president of strategic initiatives at Utah State University.

Before enrolling in an online program, students should also understand what portion of their classes would be asynchronous versus synchronous. Asynchronous learning allows students to work on their own schedule, while synchronous requires students to attend class and listen to lectures at a certain time each week.

“Students really need to understand what those words mean, and in particular, what those words mean in terms of their learning style,” says Liesl Riddle, dean of the College of Professional Studies and an associate professor of international business and international affairs at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. “Because each one of those have pros and cons. And it may even depend on the type of course for that learner in terms of how they best learn and how they can get the most out of that classroom experience.”

If the college allows it, experts suggest sitting in on a real class to get a first-hand sense of the required coursework and how information is taught.

2. Support Services

While understanding course logistics is important, prospective students should also have the full picture of services available outside the classroom.

Research whether the program has career service opportunities, student clubs or organizations, mental health counseling, tutoring, a library and other resources specifically for online students. At schools that have both residential and online programs, for instance, student services may be offered only on campus.

“Many universities are charging the same amount of tuition for their on-campus and online programs,” Riddle says. “So I think it’s important to understand as an online student, just as you would if you were coming and visiting on campus, what your whole experience is going to be and what your benefits are going to be.”

3. Accreditation

Every college or university should ideally have some type of accreditation that validates them as an institution. Students not only need to pay attention to the overall institution accreditation, but also the one for their program.

“In different places of the country, there’s different types of accreditation and it’s really important that students know what type of accreditation it is,” Eborn says. “If you were going to get an online degree in education, for instance, you want to make sure that they are accredited by the right accrediting body. Or that a business school has the right business school accreditation.”

The stamp of accreditation and further information is usually available on the school’s website, experts say.

“Accreditation really shows students that we’ve taken that extra time to go and get a third party to come in and review the quality and the effectiveness of what we’re doing from an operational standpoint,” says Pamela Toney, president of Colorado State University–Global.

4. Tuition

Many online programs charge by credit hour or course rather than by semester. Total tuition costs depend on several factors, including credit hour requirements and residency.

Among 346 colleges that submitted this data to U.S. News, for instance, the average total credit hours required for graduation in 2022-2023 is about 123.

Similar to residential students, there are also differences between in-state and out-of-state tuition for online programs. The average cost per credit hour for in-state tuition in 2022-2023 at the 182 colleges that supplied that data is $330, according to U.S. News data. Out-of-state tuition at those schools is more expensive, with an average cost of about $472 per credit hour.

On the other hand, the cost per credit at a private online college ranges from $145 to $1,163 at the 164 colleges that provided that information, with the average being $507 in 2022-2023, according to U.S. News data.

5. Fees

Most online programs, like their in-person counterparts, require students to pay fees on top of tuition costs. The types and amounts vary widely.

Online learners typically avoid fees common for residential students, including for meal plans, parking and on-campus housing. But technology fees, among others, are commonly tacked onto the total cost of attendance.

“When you’re looking at in-person programs, there’s other costs associated with student or recreation fees and things like that,” Toney says. “So it’s really important to ask for that list of all of the fees for the program and not just tuition.”

Students also need to invest in technology of their own, such as computer equipment, which is another added cost.

6. Financial Aid Eligibility

Online students typically qualify for the same types of financial aid — including scholarships, grants and loans — as residential students. However, scholarships may be less abundant, experts say.

Students should speak with their school’s financial aid office about options on how to pay for college and to be directed to resources. To be eligible for federal financial aid, students usually must first fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

“I always recommend that no matter if you think you’re going to qualify or not, fill out the FAFSA,” Toney says. “Because even though you may not qualify for the grant money, student loans are not always the enemy. It can help students get ahead and invest in themselves.”

7. Employee Tuition Assistance

Many students earn their online degree while working to cover the cost of attendance and pay for personal expenses. So to offset those costs, some companies offer tuition assistance to their employees. Funding may be capped at a certain dollar amount, and employees typically are reimbursed after completing a semester or class.

But benefit requirements vary per employer. Some require their employees to obtain certain grades or register for specific classes, while others don’t cover online programs at all. Experts suggest reaching out to your employer’s human resources office to ensure you meet eligibility requirements.

“Don’t just give up,” Riddle says. “Have that conversation with HR because it may be that the type of model you’re pursuing is just one that their policy hadn’t considered.”

8. Credit Transfer

Credit transfer isn’t always a simple process. Information on what credits will transfer is typically available on a school’s website. Students can also reach out to an enrollment counselor at the college for more information and to ensure that credits aren’t lost.

CSU–Global’s policy, for instance, allows students to transfer up to 90 credit hours into a bachelor’s degree program. For students, credit transfer “really helps reduce their time to completion and their costs,” Toney says.

9. Mandatory Travel

Online programs are increasingly requiring or offering the option for students to have some “brick-and-mortar experience,” Riddle says. That may be through an orientation program, a week-long intensive learning experience or a graduation to give online students an opportunity to visit campus and meet their peers and professors face to face.

However, those excursions come with added travel costs, especially if they’re in a different city from where you live.

“There is something really magical when students that are in my online classes get a chance to meet one another before they walk across that stage,” Riddle says. “It’s fun to see the extra joy that’s there. Classmates who have been through a real rigorous program together, often working on group projects and putting in many late night hours together over Zoom. Now they get the chance to actually see each other and meet each other’s families in person and it’s special. But that’s a cost.”

Update 01/11/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.