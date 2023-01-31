Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was rose 13.50 cents at $7.61 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 8 cents at $6.8775 a bushel; Mar. oats was off .75 cent at $3.94 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 14.50 cents at 15.3825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.03 cents at $1.5895 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.45 cents at $1.8550 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.7490 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.