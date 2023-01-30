Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains higher and livestock mixed

Grains higher and livestock mixed

The Associated Press

January 30, 2023, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Mar. rose 2.50 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .75 cent at $6.8375 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 3.25 cents at $3.9150 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced was down 25.75 cents at $15.325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose 2.03 cents at $1.5875 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.8392 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .72 cent at $.7515 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up