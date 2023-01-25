25 Best Jobs That Pay More Than $100K

Find a job you love that also pays well. The U.S. could be entering a recession in 2023, and a…

The U.S. could be entering a recession in 2023, and a high salary is desirable in the face of potential economic uncertainty. The jobs on this list pay a median salary of at least $100,000, nearly twice the U.S. median personal income, which was just more than $54,000 a year (or $1,070 in weekly earnings) in the third quarter of 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Median salary means half the workers in a certain occupation made more than the figure listed and half earned less.

Most jobs on the list are in the health care industry and require postgraduate education or certification beyond a bachelor’s degree. These high-paying jobs may also be stressful; they take physical and mental endurance.

More than half of these jobs made the list of the 25 Best Jobs of 2023. See the full list of best-paying jobs or search through our complete Best Jobs rankings. Data gathered for this list comes from the BLS.

25. Veterinarian

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $100,370

Veterinarian is ranked No. 12 on the Best Jobs of 2023 list. Veterinarians offer medical care as well as perform complex medical procedures for animals. Veterinarians work in a number of settings, including offices, farms, zoos, ranches and others.

They may experience stress in their role when providing animal care or dealing with anxious pet owners. It can also be physically demanding work.

Veterinarians must have a state license as well as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

Learn more about veterinarians.

24. Data Scientist

Industry: Technology

Median Salary: $100,910

Data Scientist is ranked 22 on the Best Jobs list. Data scientists need strong analytical skills to build data models and create algorithms to support computer programs related to machine learning. They classify data and may present it visually in the form of graphs, for example.

Data scientists can focus in many areas, such as engineering, compiling research reports for academic journals or they may work in business or marketing. They should have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or a related field. Some employers may prefer a master’s or doctorate degree.

Learn more about data scientists.

23. Biochemist

Industry: Science

Median Salary: $102,270

Biochemists work in a variety of interesting settings. They may work in agriculture, researching ways to make crops more genetically resistant to disease, or they may use advanced technology such as lasers and fluorescence microscopes in lab settings to conduct molecular research.

Biochemists with a bachelor’s or master’s degree are qualified for some entry-level positions, but a doctorate is required for independent research or development roles.

Learn more about biochemists.

22. Information Security Analyst

Industry: Technology

Median Salary: $102,600

With more people working remotely and more services being offered online, security is increasingly important. Information security analyst is ranked No. 5 on the Best Jobs list. They need strong analytical and problem-solving skills to protect computer networks and systems from vulnerabilities.

Information security analysts need related job experience, as well as a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology, engineering or another related field. Some seek professional certification.

Learn more about information security analysts.

21. Psychologist

Industry: Science

Median Salary: $102,900

Psychologist is ranked No. 49 on the Best Jobs list. There are many areas of psychology beyond counseling, including forensic psychologists, school psychologists and rehabilitative psychologists that assist people with disabilities improve their quality of life.

Most psychologists need to have doctoral degrees. School psychologists need to be licensed or certified and have an advanced degree. Industrial-organizational psychologists should have a master’s degree.

Patience and strong interpersonal skills when dealing with clients in need of mental health care is important for this line of work.

Learn more about psychologists.

20. Actuary

Industry: Business

Median Salary: $105,900

Actuary is ranked No. 27 on the Best Jobs list. Actuaries help businesses, clients and the insurance industry assess risk and how it affects finances. Actuaries use strong math, analytical and problem-solving skills to help organizations establish policies in the event of a natural disaster, death or other emergency.

Actuaries need a bachelor’s degree in an analytical field such as mathematics, actuarial science or statistics.

Learn more about actuaries.

19. Nurse Practitioner

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $120,680

As the pandemic continues and the aging population grows, it’s no surprise that nurse practitioners continue to be in high demand. Nurse practitioner is ranked No. 2 on the Best Jobs listing and ranked No. 1 for job security. The role can be a stressful one. Nurse practitioners are often on their feet, they may need physical strength to move or lift patients and must carefully evaluate patient health.

Nurse practitioners usually focus on a certain area of care, such as pediatric health or adult and geriatric health. They must have a master’s degree in their area of specialty, have a state license and an advanced practice registered nurse license.

Learn more about nurse practitioners or nursing programs.

18. Software Developer

Industry: Technology

Median Salary: $120,730

Software developer is ranked No. 1 on the Best Jobs list and No. 2 for careers with best job security. There’s a low unemployment rate for this job, along with high median pay and a high current employer satisfaction score. Software developers may work in nearly every industry. Many devices that use the internet to provide services, such as mobile phones, use software.

This growing field is constantly changing and software developers work on teams to solve problems and keep pace with the demands of technology.

Creative problem-solving, great interpersonal skills and analytical skills are needed to succeed in this field. Software developers should have a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology, engineering or a related field.

Learn more about software developers.

17. Physician Assistant

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $121,530

Physician assistant is ranked No. 4 on the Best Jobs list, with high median pay, strong projected job growth, high current employer satisfaction scores and a low stress score. Physician assistants treat patients and diagnose illnesses under the supervision of a physician, but this work may also be taxing. They may work on nights, weekends or be on call for emergency care. Physician assistants may be on their feet for hours making patient rounds or working in operating rooms.

Physician assistants need a master’s degree and related work experience in patient care. They also need a license to work in their state.

Learn more about physician assistants and physician assistant programs.

16. Optometrist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $124,300

Optometrists must be detail-oriented to accurately determine patient needs. Strong communication skills and interpersonal skills are needed to explain eye treatments to patients.

Optometrist is ranked No. 33 in the Best Jobs list. To get into this field, optometrists should have a bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as biology, and obtain a Doctor of Optometry. Some optometrists may spend an additional year in a residency program focused on a specialization.

Learn more about optometrists.

15. Lawyer

Industry: Social Services

Median Salary: $127,990

Anyone in need of legal assistance knows that lawyers must have great problem-solving skills. Communication skills, especially writing skills, are essential as well. Stress plays a role in this line of work. There is pressure to perform at trial and to meet deadlines. Many lawyers work more than 40 hours per week.

Lawyer is ranked No. 11 on the Best Jobs listing. After earning a bachelor’s degree, lawyers must also have a law degree and pass the bar exam in their state in order to practice.

Learn more about lawyers or law schools.

14. Petroleum Engineer

Industry: Engineering

Median Salary: $130,850

Petroleum engineers work in offices and travel to drill sites to analyze ways to retrieve oil from the earth safely and efficiently. A bachelor’s in petroleum engineering or a related field is required for this job, though some employers may prefer a master’s degree.

Interpersonal skills are required for petroleum engineers to work with teams of people from different backgrounds and all over the world. Creativity and problem-solving skills to address the unique needs at each drill site are also important. Petroleum engineer ranks No. 51 on the Best Jobs list.

Learn more about petroleum engineers.

13. Financial Manager

Industry: Business

Median Salary: $131,710

Financial managers keep organizations thriving with acute math and analytical skills. They must communicate with top executives to make and implement money decisions. It’s important that financial managers stay organized and are detail-oriented.

To break into this role, financial managers should have five years or more experience as an accountant or financial analyst, as well as a bachelor’s degree in a related field. Financial manager falls in the top 10 of the Best Jobs list, ranking No. 7.

Learn more about financial managers.

12. Pilot

Industry: Social Services

Median Salary: $134,630

It’s no surprise that pilots need strong observational skills in order to fly people safely in a commercial, private, law enforcement or military setting. This can be a stressful job, but it also has a good work-life balance and is ranked No. 43 in the Best Jobs list.

Pilots need a bachelor’s degree, and commercial pilots must complete flight training, get several levels of certification and have extensive flight experience. Some employers may prefer that a pilot have a degree as well. Military pilots may make a direct transfer to flying in a civilian setting.

Learn more about pilots.

11. Marketing Manager

Industry: Sales and Marketing

Median Salary: $135,030

Marketing managers work with organizations to plan promotional and advertising campaigns. They focus on gaging demand and potential markets for a product or service. They may also be involved in developing the product, as well as strategies to generate profit and keep customers happy.

This requires creativity, strong interpersonal skills and the ability to decide which marketing strategies to take. Marketing managers also need a bachelor’s degree in a related field. Marketing manager is ranked No. 45 in the Best Jobs list.

Learn more about marketing managers.

10. IT Manager

Industry: Technology

Median Salary: $159,010

IT managers are there to guide an executive team when it comes to making big decisions on the technical direction of an organization. They also need to have the technical know-how to execute and plan upgrades to software, hardware and organization-wide improvements. A bachelor’s degree in a related field and related work experience is required to get into this role.

Technology is the third-fastest-growing industry over the next decade, and IT manager ranks No. 8 in the 2023 Best Jobs ranking.

Learn more about IT managers.

9. Dentist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $160,370

Anyone who is nervous about going to the dentist knows that the profession requires patience and great communication skills to help people understand their dental care. Dentists continue be in demand, and it’s a profession with a high salary. Dentist is ranked No. 3 for job security, and ranked No. 10 in the overall Best Jobs listing.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree, dentists must attend dental school and complete further postdoctoral training in order to specialize.

Learn more about dentists.

8. Pediatrician

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $170,480

Pediatricians specialize in diagnosing illnesses and providing care for babies, children and young adults. Compassion for younger patients who may be nervous about going to the doctor is essential. Patience and communication skills are important as well.

After getting a bachelor’s degree, pediatricians must complete four years of medical school as well as train in a pediatric residency for three years. Additional years of training are required for a subspecialty. Pediatrician is ranked No. 34 in the 2023 Best Jobs listing.

Learn more about pediatricians.

7. Nurse Anesthetist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $195,610

Nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia to patients before surgical procedures. They need to be compassionate and detail-oriented to provide patient care or specialty health care. Nurse anesthetists must earn at least a master’s degree as an advanced practice registered nurse and be licensed in their state. They must also have at least one year of experience in a critical care setting, complete a nurse anesthetist program and pass a national certification exam.

Nurse anesthetists need critical-thinking skills to keep an eye on changes in patient health. This is detail-oriented work that also requires strong interpersonal skills when it comes to working on a team of medical care professionals and engaging patients and their families. Nurse anesthetist is ranked No. 25 in the U.S. News 2023 Best Jobs list.

Learn more about anesthetists or nursing-anesthesia programs.

5. (tie) Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $208,000 or more

Obstetricians and gynecologists, ranked No. 41 on the 2023 Best Jobs list, must obtain a bachelor’s degree, complete four years of medical school, complete a four-year residency program and may pursue additional training in private practice or through a fellowship.

Compassion and strong communication skills are needed when working with patients regarding pregnancy, childbirth and the female reproductive system. This includes diagnosing and treating related issues such as cervical cancer.

Learn more about obstetricians and gynecologists.

5. (tie) Anesthesiologist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $208,000 or more

Anesthesiologists administer general or regional anesthesia before medical procedures, and also monitor patient vital signs before, during and after surgery. Anesthesiologists must be attentive to patients’ pain needs and adjust anesthetic dosage during surgery, so attention to detail is key. Communication skills and problem-solving skills in an emergency are also important.

After college, anesthesiologists must complete medical school and four years of residency. They must also complete more training after medical school, obtain certification and become licensed.

Learn more about anesthesiologists.

4. Psychiatrist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $208,000 or more

Psychiatrist is ranked No. 32 on the 2023 Best Jobs list. Psychiatrists conduct counseling and also treat and diagnose mental illness, as well as prescribe medications.

Psychiatrists must be detail-oriented and patient with people as they go through treatment, especially long-term psychotherapy.

After earning a bachelor’s degree, psychiatrists must complete medical school and then a residency program for four years. Some also complete fellowship programs.

Learn more about psychiatrists.

3. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $208,000 or more

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon is ranked No. 24 on the 2023 Best Jobs list. These surgeons focus on procedures involving the face, mouth, and jaw, and they also diagnose and treat patients with head, neck or oral cancer.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree, oral and maxillofacial surgeons must complete dental school, receive a degree from a dental program and then spend two to four years training in a residency program. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons spend four to six more years in their postdoctoral programs and earn a joint Medical Doctor degree.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

2. Orthodontist

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $208,000 or more

Orthodontist ranks No. 14 on the Best Jobs list. Orthodontists assess patients’ teeth for straightening, using braces or other applications. Orthodontists need a state license, as well as a degree from an accredited dental program. Postdoctoral training is required to specialize, which can take two to four years of residency. Additionally, a license in the area of specialty is required.

Orthodontists need problem-solving and strong communication skills in order to respond to patients who need dental care. They also need patience to assess the needs of patients, and to be skilled with their hands in order to carefully handle dental tools.

Learn more about orthodontists.

1. Physician

Industry: Health care

Median Salary: $208,000 or more

This job ranks No.13 on the Best Jobs list. Physicians need strong communication skills, leadership, organizational and problem-solving skills to properly evaluate patients and handle medical emergencies. Compassion helps a physician interact with patients and their families.

Physicians care for patients by performing examinations, diagnosing illnesses, prescribing medications and providing guidance on preventive care. After college, physicians need to complete medical school and a residency program, and additional specialties and subspecialties may take further years of training.

Learn more about physicians, medical school programs in internal medicine or medical school programs in primary care. Read a detailed guide on becoming a doctor.

