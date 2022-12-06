Best Sweepstakes to Enter

For some people, entering free sweepstakes is a bit of a hobby, and it’s easy to see why. If the…

For some people, entering free sweepstakes is a bit of a hobby, and it’s easy to see why. If the giveaway could potentially yield free stuff, you’re only out the time it takes to enter. And, plus, while entering a sweepstakes is a little like playing the lottery, at least sweepstakes are free.

But there are a few things to know before entering any sweepstakes:

Bigger prizes mean more taxes. Just something to remember: If you win a prize over $600, you will have to pay taxes on it. You should report any winnings to the IRS, since the IRS treats contest prizes like regular income. A prize over $600 will trigger you needing a Form 1099-MISC for your taxes. You might also find that you have to pay state taxes on a prize as well.

Read the fine print before you play. For instance, you don’t want to enter every day to win the prize and later learn that the first entry was eligible, but the other 400 entries were not.

Enter often. That is, if you get more than one chance to enter a sweepstakes, play often. You’ll increase your odds of winning. Some sweepstakes won’t allow you to play more than once, however, or it will have a limit on how often you can enter. Make sure you read the fine print.

As you can imagine, there are scams, especially when it comes to sweepstakes offers via email. You should never spend money to enter sweepstakes. If you’re looking for sweepstakes to play, stick with reputable and trusted brands. Here are 10 sweepstakes to consider entering in 2023:

— Avelo Land and Sea Sweepstakes.

— Kia Legends of the Driveway Sweepstakes.

— The 2022/23 Q4 Walmart November – January Sweepstakes.

— The Daily Kibble Spread the Love Giveaway.

— Bud Light NFL Sweepstakes.

— HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2023.

— Fragrant Jewels’, Enter the Vault 2022 Giveaway.

— Langer’s Juice Sweet Taste of the Tropics Sweepstakes.

— The Pampers Club Facebook Acquisition Sweepstakes.

— The FindKeep.Love Sweepstakes – 913 “D.A.R.E. Giveaway.”

Avelo Land and Sea Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You’ll win a four-night cruise to the Bahamas on a Disney cruise ship. How often you can enter: Twice, once through Avelo Air’s website and through Instagram. You’ll want to read the fine print to see how to do it.End date: Jan. 3, 2023.Eligibility: Must be at least 21 to enter and be a legal resident of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

Kia Legends of the Driveway Sweepstakes

Why you should enter:

If you love basketball, this is your contest. You’ll win a trip to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.How often you can enter: One entry per person.End date: Jan. 15, 2023.Eligibility: You’ll need to be 18 or over — and a legal resident of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

The 2022/23 Q4 Walmart November – January Sweepstakes

Why you should enter:

Walmart does these sweepstakes fairly regularly. The company is offering five grand prizes — a Walmart gift card in the amount of $1,000 for each of the five winners. If you don’t win one of those, you may be one of the 750 people who will win a $100 gift card.How often you can enter: 78 times.End date: Jan. 27, 2023.Eligibility: The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico who are 18 years old or the age of majority in their state by the date they enter the contest.

The Daily Kibble Spread the Love Giveaway

Why you should enter:

Are you an animal lover? If so, this is your chance to give back. . The prize is a $1,000 cash donation for a pet shelter or rescue animal center of your choice, provided it is an approved 501(c)(3) organization. You’ll also get a $100 Petco gift card to use on your own favorite animal.How often you can enter: One entry per email per day. End date: Feb. 15, 2023. Eligibility: Must be a resident of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

Bud Light NFL Sweepstakes

Why you should enter:

Are you 21 and older? Do you like football and Bud Light? This is the sweepstakes for you. Note that the many prizes range from an NFL team coozie worth 83 cents to an NFL jersey worth $100.How often you can enter: Multiple times.End date: Feb. 15, 2023.Eligibility: You have to be 21 and a legal resident of the U.S. or the District of Columbia.

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2023

Why you should enter:

This sweepstakes gives away a house.How often you can enter: One online entry on the HGTV website per day, and one entry on the DIY Network website per day.End date: Feb. 16, 2023 (starts Dec. 23, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET).Eligibility: Official rules on eligibility won’t be available until Dec. 22, but generally with these sweepstakes contests, you usually have to be a legal resident of one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia and at least 18 years old.

Fragrant Jewels’ Enter the Vault 2022 Giveaway

Why you should enter:

Do you like jewels? You’ll love this sweepstakes. There are 12 grand prizes, where you will get a gold or platinum diamond ring with a retail value of approximately $10,000. Then there are 30 first prizes, a silver or gold ring set with diamonds or precious or semi-precious stones, with a retail value of approximately $1,000; and 300 second prizes, a sterling silver ring set with semi-precious stones or lab-created gemstones, with a retail value of approximately $100.How often you can enter: Once.End date: March 20, 2023.Eligibility: Must be 18 or older and open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia and residents of Canada, except Quebec.

Langer’s Juice Sweet Taste of the Tropics Sweepstakes

Why you should enter:

This sweepstakes gives away a trip (for four people) to Riviera Cancun, Mexico. Also, 20 other winners get free juice.How often you can enter: Daily.End date: March 31, 2023.Eligibility: Open to resident of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and you need to be 18 or older.

The Pampers Club Facebook Acquisition Sweepstakes

Why you should enter:

If you have a baby in diapers, this is for you. You’ll win a year’s supply of Pampers diapers, awarded in the form of coupons. Every month there is a drawing.How often you can enter: One entry per person.End date: June 30, 2023.Eligibility: You must be a new member of a Pampers Club account opened during the sweepstakes period to be eligible. You also have to be 18 and a legal resident of the United States or the District of Columbia.

The FindKeep.Love Sweepstakes – 913 D.A.R.E. Giveaway Sweeps

Why you should enter:

If you want to support D.A.R.E., an educational program against drugs and violence, and if you like the idea of lounging around a Hawaiian resort, then this may be a sweepstakes you’ll want to enter. FindKeep.Love, an online shopping portal, is sponsoring this sweepstakes. You’ll be asked to make a donation to D.A.R.E. if you enter (but you don’t have to make one to enter). The prize is a seven-night stay for two people at Hurawalhi Island Resort, including daily breakfast, and seaplane transfer from airport to resort. It has a cash/retail value of $9,500.How often you can enter: At least once. The website offers a slew of different ways you can enter.End date: July 17, 2023.Eligibility: You have to be 18 and a legal resident of the United States.

Update 12/07/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.