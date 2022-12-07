Get a Jump-Start on Applying to U.S. Colleges as an International Student

Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to…

Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to U.S. colleges twice: first during her senior year in high school and then again after her gap year. The second time she didn’t have help from her high school counselor.

“I took matters into my own hands and made a to-do list for myself,” says Parajuli, who graduated in 2021 from Bennington College in Vermont. “I made sure to have all information and documents ready before it was time to start sending in my applications.”

For prospective international students planning to apply to a U.S. university, there’s no time like the new year to get organized. Here are few ways to prepare:

— Get documents in order.

— Take advantage of targeted recruitment.

— Strengthen and document extracurricular activities.

— Consider using an international education consultant.

Get Documents in Order

Experts say every item that is necessary for the college application process should be prepared in advance, such as a transcript, letters of recommendation, score reports from any required tests — such as standardized admissions tests like the SAT or ACT and English language proficiency tests like the TOEFL and IELTS — and financial documents.

“We always ask our prospective international students to start working on documents that take longer to collect, such as transcripts and test scores,” says Amanda Schaller, director of international and graduate enrollment at Lindenwood University in Missouri.

The school requires the official copy of the transcript in the native language as well as a certified translation in English, which “can hold up the admission process,” she says.

Dana Brolley, director of international services at the University of Idaho, says it’s more important than ever for students to do their research and work with the schools’ admissions counselors. She says each institution will have different requirements and deadlines, so students should map out steps and requirements for each application.

“While the COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in most countries around the world, it’s important to plan ahead due to continued wait times for visa interviews,” Brolley says

This also means planning ahead when it comes to travel.

“Global travel remains challenging with flights being costly and then canceled or rescheduled. We encourage students to apply early so they can make travel arrangements as soon as possible,” Brolley says.

Take Advantage of Targeted Recruitment

The coronavirus pandemic has had some impact on the global recruitment of prospective international students, which shifted for a time to online fairs, expos and virtual visits from U.S. university representatives. While much of the targeted recruitment has gone back to normal, experts say students should take advantage of any and all opportunities to find the right university fit.

One silver lining of the pandemic is that most admissions offices had to transform their recruitment practices to be effective in a virtual world, says Meredith Twombly, vice president of undergraduate admissions and financial aid at Clark University in Massachusetts. “Currently most U.S. colleges are offering daily information sessions, interviews, tours and much more virtually and all free to access on your smartphone or laptop.”

And she says international students shouldn’t be shy about reaching out to schools.

“I can never say this enough: It’s hard for colleges to recruit you effectively if you don’t make yourself known to them. Introduce yourself over email; fill out the request information form on the website,” Twombly says.

Experts say students should also begin researching colleges that are not only a good fit but also have fewer international applicants, where the competition may be less intense, as those schools may be looking to increase their international enrollment.

“One relatively easy way to identify universities eager to grow their international student populations is by searching for colleges that offer scholarships for international students,” Twombly says.

Strengthen and Document Extracurricular Activities

Experts say extracurricular activities can make an international applicant stand out by demonstrating a student’s passion, commitment and global citizenship — including activities such as volunteering, jobs and tutoring, even if they happened remotely during the pandemic.

“We’ve heard from students who have taken up a new language, instrument or new hobby during COVID-19 or dedicated more time to their existing passion — art, music, reading, poetry, writing, etc.,” says Tony Cabasco, vice president for enrollment at Bennington College.

He says students should not forget to mention part-time work or caring for family members during the pandemic. Students who actively participate in church or other religious groups and activities can mention that as well, Cabasco says.

As a high school student, Yovani Lopez, who is from Honduras, says he did a lot of missionary work in the U.S. Lopez, who is now studying business at Lindenwood University, says that was “the best way to improve my English and communication skills in that language.”

Lopez also served as high school class president for four years; participated and won awards in regional competitions representing his school, such as spelling bees, soccer games and track and field events; and was an honor roll student.

“When talking with students, I encourage them to start a diary or portfolio of their activities throughout secondary school,” Brolley says. “It’s easy to forget an award or presentation they did a couple years ago, so having that to work from is really helpful.”

Consider Using an International Education Consultant

While prospective international students do not need an education consultant to apply to a U.S. university — and some may be able to turn to high school counselors and others for help — working with a professional can help students narrow down colleges and assist in the application and financial aid processes.

“The university application process has undergone tremendous upheaval in recent years. While some of the changes we are seeing were precipitated by COVID, many have long-lasting impact including new admission calendars and test-optional or test-blind policies,” says Mark Sklarow, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Independent Educational Consultants Association.

He says colleges are increasingly seeking students globally, but each handles international applications differently depending on their current student body, desire for a diverse campus and majors being sought, as well as the changing political climate around the world.

“For all these reasons, students globally need reasoned, informed, expert advice as they explore opportunities to study in the United States. IECA members work together to keep up with changes to campus planning, visa requirements, embassy closures and even keep an eye on safety and security concerns,” Sklarow says.

While using an education consultant is an option, prospective international students can always turn to prospective U.S. universities with their inquiries.

“Ask those questions. Counselors can help,” says Brolley, who encourages students to reach out to universities for support. “We are all invested in the success of students.”

