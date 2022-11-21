Viewpoint: Recent show of D.C.-area corporate philanthropy gave me a memorable moment

At the height of the pandemic, promises were made. Business leaders, in these pages (and others), vowed that they would…

At the height of the pandemic, promises were made. Business leaders, in these pages (and others), vowed that they would give back to ensure our recovery was a recovery for all of Washington. Not just corporate Washington, or wealthy Washington, or white Washington. Rebuilding meant building a more equitable foundation. Our revival could not be measured solely by profits made, square footage secured or new deals closed.

At our recent Corporate Philanthropy Awards, we saw some of those promises kept.

First, hold onto these two numbers: $235 million and $1.2 million.

The event celebrated the $235 million in total philanthropic dollars our top-ranked corporate donors invested in our community in the past year. Longtime readers know this event and ranking started decades ago and has since become a Business Journal tradition. When we pitched this idea initially in the late 1990s, Greater Washington was a different place.

Back then, to say this idea raised a few eyebrows would be putting…