ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » Latest News » Republican Neal Dunn wins…

Republican Neal Dunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Neal Dunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up