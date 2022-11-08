WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Neal Dunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
November 8, 2022, 8:46 PM
