MLB All-Star Game locations: 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players.

Three of the next four All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2023 Midsummer Classic will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, marking the third time the Mariners have hosted and first since 2001.

MLB has also gotten out ahead and locked in Globe Life Field for 2024 and Citizens Bank Park for 2026. The Texas Rangers, who opened their new ballpark in 2020, will host the game for just the second time since moving to Arlington in 1972.

The Philadelphia Phillies will then host the event in 2026 as part of the league’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A location for 2025 has yet to be announced.

Upcoming MLB All-Star Games locations:

2023: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners) on July 11, 2023

2024: Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers), date to be determined

2025: Location to be determined

2026: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies), date to be determined

Recent MLB All-Star Game locations:

2022: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers), AL won 3-2

2021: Coors Field (Colorado Rockies), AL won 5-2

2020: All-Star Game canceled, Dodgers awarded 2022 instead

2019: Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians), AL won 4-2

2018: Nationals Park (Washington Nationals), AL won 8-6

2017: Marlins Park (Miami Marlins), AL won 2-1

2016: Petco Park (San Diego Padres), AL won 4-2

2015: Great American Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds), AL won 6-3

2014: Target Field (Minnesota Twins), AL won 5-3

2013: Citi Field (New York Mets), AL won 3-0

2012: Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals), NL won 8-0