Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 7

Acrivon Therapeutics – Watertown, Mass., 5.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Morgan Stanley/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACRV. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing proteomics-based precision oncology therapies.

