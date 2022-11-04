ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

November 4, 2022, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 7

Acrivon Therapeutics – Watertown, Mass., 5.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Morgan Stanley/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACRV. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing proteomics-based precision oncology therapies.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up