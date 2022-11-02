Grains lower, Livestock mixed

WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 11:45 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 31.25 cents at $8.4250 a bushel; Dec. corn was lost 7 cents at $6.8250 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 5.25 cents at $3.8675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 3 cents at 14.25 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .40 cents at $1.5162 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 1.65 cents at $1.7897 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was fell 1.70 cents at $.8440 a pound.

