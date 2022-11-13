13 Top Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

Whether you’re embarking on your first cruise alone or you’ve been on solo cruises before, single travelers will find more…

Whether you’re embarking on your first cruise alone or you’ve been on solo cruises before, single travelers will find more options than ever when it comes to cruising solo. Many cruise lines offer single staterooms with the same amenities as other cabins — and at a price similar to what you’d pay with double occupancy fares. You’ll also find special promotions where the single supplement is reduced or waived, making it more affordable to reserve a spacious stateroom or luxurious suite with even more amenities, including personalized butler service, an added perk of booking with many luxury lines.

Single cruisers will have a hard time feeling alone on the ship, with plenty of invitations to cocktail parties, get-togethers and other activities to socialize with like-minded travelers. You can also join other cruisers for dinner in the main dining room, book classes and excursions, or attend activities where you’ll be in an intimate group setting perfect for meeting new friends. If you need time to relax and reflect, a cruise is an ideal vacation for that, too.

If you’re ready for a maritime adventure, an extended vacation or simply a quick getaway for a quiet break away from home, these top cruise lines offer some of the best options for solo travelers on waterways around the world.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Epic (launched in 2010) was the first cruise ship in the industry to feature studio accommodations for solo travelers. Norwegian Cruise Line offers this category on eight of the 18 ships in its fleet, including the newest ship, Norwegian Prima. These cabins, designed and priced with the solo traveler in mind, have no single supplements — and studio rooms on board Norwegian Bliss even boast virtual windows.

Guests of the studios enter by keycard access, where they’ll also find the private Studio Lounge. In this exclusive space, you can socialize with other solo travelers, especially during the daily complimentary happy hour. There are also singles meetups throughout the voyage and plenty of fun-filled onboard activities to mingle with like-minded cruisers. Solo travelers can check out all the fun for singles on Norwegian Prima on a seven-day itinerary sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, to the Caribbean or during a seven-day voyage from Galveston, Texas, to the western Caribbean.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia-class ships — the Meraviglia, Bellissima, Grandiosa, Virtuosa and the upcoming Euribia (expected in June 2023) — all feature interior and balcony solo cabins for single cruisers. The line also offers promotions where guests can save up to 80% off the single supplement fee on all MSC ships and itineraries. Solo cruisers are invited to a complimentary, hosted cocktail party where they can mix and mingle with other single travelers. You can also check the daily program for additional activities and opportunities to meet other cruisers during entertaining events like the Bavarian-inspired Beer Festival and the White Party. In addition, there are various sports tournaments, or you can show off your culinary expertise during a MasterChef competition.

During a four-night sailing on Meraviglia from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas — which features an overnight stay at Ocean Cay, the line’s private island — there are also fun-filled events like a traditional Junkanoo parade, beach party, lighthouse show and more. The line’s newest ship, the futuristic MSC World Europa (with its inaugural cruise set for December 2022), will have 28 cabins — 10 studio interior and 18 studio ocean view staterooms — designed specifically for solo travelers.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line‘s newest ships, the Pinnacle-class vessels (the Nieuw Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Koningsdam), each offer 12 solo cabins to accommodate single travelers. These ocean view staterooms range in size from 127 to 172 square feet and feature the same amenities of the double occupancy cabins but with a double bed. Long committed to solo travelers, the line boasts a Single Partner Program, where guests can meet other singles through wine tastings, cocktail mixers, exercise classes, daily quizzes, sports challenges and more.

The cruise line’s single staterooms are priced for one person. If a guest chooses to book a different stateroom, single supplements for double occupancy cabins are as much as 100% over the standard fare, depending on the voyage and the cabin category. For itineraries, Holland America’s Alaska cruises and cruisetours are perfect for solo travelers, offering many opportunities to connect with fellow cruisers. Another favorite for singles is the line’s fall voyages sailing from Boston to Québec City.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International offers studio staterooms on select ships that range in size from 101 to 199 square feet. These solo accommodations include interior rooms, virtual balcony staterooms and a super studio ocean view stateroom with a balcony. These cabins do not carry the single supplement fee singles encounter when booking other types of staterooms, making them an attractive option when traveling alone.

Once on board the ship, solo cruisers will have countless options to engage and socialize with other travelers. When it comes to dining, make a reservation at the Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki for an entertaining meal with new friends or join fellow foodies for the intimate Chef’s Table experience. You can also participate in onboard activities like trivia contests, drink seminars, escape rooms, dance classes and pool parties. If you need more thrills to stay busy, Royal Caribbean’s ships feature world-class shows and adrenaline-pumping rides and attractions. If you’re sailing in the Caribbean, there are plenty of opportunities to meet and chat with other passengers at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Azamara

Azamara‘s special offers for solo travelers include reduced single supplements of 25% to 50% of the double occupancy rate on select sailings. Its four midsized sister ships — carrying no more than 702 passengers — are mostly all-inclusive. Amenities covered in the cruise fare include standard spirits, wines, beers, bottled water, soft drinks, specialty teas and coffees. Rates also include shuttle service in port, gratuities and complimentary AzAmazing Evenings ashore or Destination Celebration experiences on the ship.

Single guests will find events during the sailing and venues around the ship where you can mix and mingle with other solo travelers and chat with the friendly crew. Intimate and culturally immersive excursions also create opportunities to meet passengers with similar interests. Azamara Onward, the latest ship, boasts the new Atlas Bar, a great spot to meet other travelers. For itineraries, Azamara’s signature “Country-Intensive Voyages” are a favorite of solo cruisers, including the seven-night Greece Intensive Voyage. For an extended sailing, check out the festive 15-night Carnival in Rio Voyage, which features a stop in Rio de Janeiro during the city’s famed Carnival.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Luxury line Atlas Ocean Voyages offers single cruisers 183 square feet of beautifully appointed space in solo accommodations that come without single supplement fees. These ocean view staterooms feature a queen bed, a panoramic picture window, a private spa bathroom with a rain head shower and body jets, a stocked minifridge replenished daily with personal favorites, and other luxurious amenities.

The line’s two intimate yacht-style cruise ships — World Navigator and the new World Traveller — are all-inclusive. Meals at all the dining venues, premium beverages and wines, gratuities, emergency medical evacuation insurance, one culturally immersive excursion and more are included in the fare. Single guests can also book other stateroom or suite categories with single supplements starting at 50% of the double occupancy price. With just 200 guests on board, there’s an atmosphere of conviviality on these ships, especially when exploring remote destinations with like-minded and adventurous travelers during expeditions in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Cunard Line

Cunard Line features dedicated solo staterooms on its three ships, which offer substantial savings. Guests can choose between a spacious Britannia Inside or Britannia Oceanview cabin, or opt for a larger stateroom with a single supplement. For a little “me time” pampering while on board, solos will appreciate 24-hour room service, complimentary Penhaligon’s toiletries and a chilled bottle of sparkling wine. Single guests will also be invited to get-togethers. You can either dine alone at venues around the ship such as the main dining room or choose to share a table with other passengers.

With an international mix of travelers, single cruisers will find many opportunities to meet and chat with others, especially during a Transatlantic Crossing. During the sailing, many enriching and relaxing activities encourage socializing. According to Cunard, there’s a sense of camaraderie and a passion around the voyage — and the unique travel experience of crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Silversea Cruises

Luxury line Silversea Cruises offers 25% single supplements on various voyages throughout the year, including expedition cruises to destinations like the Galápagos Islands, Antarctica and the Arctic. The line’s all-inclusive fares include luxurious ocean view suites, gourmet dining, complimentary wines and spirits, gratuities, onboard enrichment and entertainment, shore excursions, and more. Solo travelers will even have personalized butler service to indulge your every whim.

The line’s current fleet of intimate ships, carrying no more than 608 guests, offers an atmosphere perfect for meeting solo and like-minded travelers. Single guests will also have the opportunity to engage with other solo travelers during a welcome reception with Champagne at the beginning of each voyage. Popular itineraries for Silversea’s single cruisers include its transoceanic journeys, a bucket list trip for many cruisers.

Celebrity Cruises

The new Celebrity Cruises Edge-class ships offer some of the best options for solo cruisers. The line’s two latest vessels, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent (set to debut in late 2023), each boast 32 single staterooms with an Infinite Veranda. In addition, Celebrity Apex has 24 solo cabins and Celebrity Edge features 16 staterooms for individual guests. These one-person staterooms offer 131 square feet of space and the same upscale amenities you’ll find in other category staterooms on Celebrity’s ships. Solo guests can look for special promotions where the single supplement is waived on select voyages throughout the year.

Once on board the vessel, check out the daily program for activities conducive to meeting others — like wine tastings, cocktail-making classes and more. You’ll also enjoy thrilling top-notch entertainment around the ship in The Theatre, The Club and Eden. A few popular cruises for singles are the line’s Caribbean and Mexico itineraries on Celebrity Beyond.

Virgin Voyages

The hip vibe on board the adults-only Virgin Voyages ships is ideal for solo cruisers looking to meet other travelers. Its two superyacht-style ships — Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady (with Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady expected to debut in 2023) — offer 40 interior cabins ranging in size from 105 to 177 square feet. There are also six outward-facing staterooms with portholes boasting between 130 to 190 square feet of space. These Insider and Sea View cabins are designed and priced for single travelers, with amenities like high-tech mood lighting and roomy rain showers awaiting you. The line also runs promotions where solo cruisers can book double occupancy staterooms without paying a single supplement.

Activities and festival-like entertainment around the ships also foster fast friendships. Diners will enjoy the interactive experience at Gunbae, the lively Korean barbecue venue. The “grog walk” is a fun pub stroll where solo sailors can join fellow mates while sipping and snacking their way through all the signature bars. For even more fun, check out the evening spa parties to see the DJ transform the thermal suite at Redemption Spa into a nighttime party hideaway.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruise Line has special offers throughout the year where solo cruisers can take advantage of reduced single supplements starting at 50% of the current fares. This pricing is available on select voyages and for specific suite categories. Frequent solo cruisers and members of the luxury line’s Seabourn Club Diamond Elite will also find reduced single supplements on Diamond Elite Single Supplement Sailings. Club members receive an invitation to the exclusive Seabourn Club Party, where you can meet and mingle with fellow cruisers over Champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

Solo travelers will enjoy beautifully designed oceanfront suites and all-inclusive amenities on board the line’s intimate ships. These perks include world-class dining; complimentary premium wine and spirits; a spa and wellness program in partnership with Dr. Andrew Weil; included gratuities; and the line’s enrichment series, Seabourn Conversations. The line’s 21-day Morocco and Canary Islands itinerary is a great option for single cruisers seeking an extended holiday.

Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways’ river and small-ship cruises traverse waterways around the world, including in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. Solo travelers make up 10% of the passengers on this river cruise line. The company waives the single supplement on a selection of staterooms, including its Panorama Suites, on every European departure and select Asia departures. Avalon recommends booking early as the specially priced cabins do sell out.

Avalon’s fleet of new — and nearly identical — Suite Ships operate in Europe and Southeast Asia and feature cabins with a minimum of 172 square feet. About 80% of the staterooms are Panorama Suites, which have 200 feet of living space, beds with a view and the industry’s only open-air balcony. With Avalon excursions, solo cruisers have opportunities to meet like-minded guests during immersive tours, cooking classes, wine tastings, yoga or fitness classes, biking or hiking trips, and more. Single guests can also choose to dine with just one person or sit at a table for four, six or eight passengers during the cruise.

AmaWaterways

Two single occupancy staterooms are available on four of AmaWaterways’ river cruise ships: AmaDolce, AmaDante, AmaLyra and AmaCello. These accommodations do not have single supplement fees. Solo cruisers can also book staterooms on any of the line’s ships with a 50% single supplement. (Note that this pricing does not apply to suite accommodations.) Throughout the year, frequent cruisers can sail with just a 10% single supplement fee on select Loyalty Appreciation voyages — and look for reduced pricing on optional land packages on certain dates.

With the friendly, small-ship atmosphere, solo cruisers will find it comfortable to socialize with other passengers and the crew. Onboard activities and immersive excursions also create opportunities for fostering friendships, especially among like-minded travelers. Excellent options for solo cruises are themed sailings centered around music, wine or — during the holidays — Europe’s magical Christmas markets.

