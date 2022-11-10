Risky but tactical inverse ETFs go up when the market crashes. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are extremely versatile. Common uses…

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are extremely versatile. Common uses for ETFs include long-term investing, monthly income or speculation. A more advanced ETF strategy is hedging, which is the practice of minimizing losses or even profiting from falling asset prices. During bear markets, buying inverse ETFs can potentially help investors hedge their losses or even turn a profit. These products work by using derivatives like swaps and put options. When their underlying asset falls, inverse ETFs rise, and vice versa. Generally, the inverse target exposure is only accurate for a single day. If held over long periods, compounding causes inverse ETFs to underperform, especially for inverse ETFs with higher leverage ratios or volatile underlying assets. Nonetheless, inverse ETFs can be useful short-term trading instruments. Here are 10 inverse ETFs that gain in a bear market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (ticker: SQQQ)

One of the best-performing inverse ETFs of 2022 has been SQQQ, which targets a return three times inverse that of the Nasdaq 100. If the Nasdaq 100 falls 1% in a day, SQQQ will rise 3%. If the Nasdaq 100 rises by 1%, SQQQ falls 3%. As interest rates rose in 2022, technology- and growth-stock-heavy indexes like the Nasdaq 100 fell hard. As a result, SQQQ benefited immensely. However, the long-term expected return of SQQQ is very low given that the Nasdaq 100 rises during bull markets, which are more common. Given its three times inverse leverage target, SQQQ is best used for intraday trading or hedging. The ETF costs an expense ratio of 0.95%.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

The S&P 500 has fallen less than the Nasdaq 100 this year, but it’s still down by more than 20% year to date through Nov. 2. Investors who think this downward momentum will continue can amplify their exposure by buying SPXS. This ETF targets a daily inverse return three times that of the S&P 500. If the S&P 500 falls 1% in a day, SPXS will rise 3%. If the S&P 500 rises by 1%, SPXS falls 3%. Like SQQQ, SPXS is not suitable for a long-term hold as, over time, the S&P 500 trends upward, which causes SPXS to decay significantly in price. The ETF costs an expense ratio of 0.97%.

ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Not all investors are comfortable with leverage given how it amplifies losses and gains. When holding an inverse ETF, the addition of leverage can create additional volatility drag with holding periods longer than a day. Investors looking for unleveraged inverse exposure can therefore buy SH, which provides a daily unleveraged inverse return relative to the S&P 500. If the S&P 500 falls 1% in a day, SH will rise 1%. If the S&P 500 rises by 1%, SH falls 1%. The lower volatility might make SH more suitable for an investor who isn’t comfortable with three times leverage but is still looking for a reliable hedge. SH costs an expense ratio of 0.89%.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (TMV)

One of the worst-performing assets in 2022 has been long-term Treasury bonds. These are U.S.-government-issued bonds with 20 years or more until maturity. These bonds have a long duration, a measure of interest rate sensitivity. Because bond prices are inversely related to interest rate changes, these bonds suffered the most when rates rose this year. A great way to hedge against more rate hikes is via TMV, which targets a daily inverse return three times that of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. Year to date, TMV is up more than 188%. The ETF costs an expense ratio of 0.93%.

AXS Short Innovation Daily (SARK)

One of the worst-performing ETFs of 2022 so far has been Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which is led by famed investor Cathie Wood. After rising 152% in 2020, the fund fell hard in 2021, posting a loss of 23.8%. This year, it’s down 61.5%. Much of the fund’s outperformance in 2020 was due to economic stimulus and rock-bottom interest rates, which came to an end in 2021. Investors can bet directly against ARKK by buying SARK, which attempts to achieve the unleveraged inverse return of ARKK for a single day. Year to date, SARK is up 66.9%. The ETF costs an expense ratio of 0.75%.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY)

UVXY isn’t a true inverse ETF, but it achieves the same effects. The ETF holds futures contracts on the Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index, or VIX. When market volatility increases, as it often does during a bear market or crash, VIX goes up. While investors can’t buy VIX directly, they can gain exposure via VIX futures, which are derivatives that bet on the future value of VIX. UVXY buys a ladder of short-term VIX futures with 1.5 times leverage. Over longer periods, UVXY decays due to the negative carry of continually buying, or “rolling,” VIX futures. However, VIX futures have high negative correlations to stocks and volatility, which can cause them to shoot up in value during a crash. UVXY costs an expense ratio of 0.95%.

Cambria Tail Risk (TAIL)

Unlike the other ETFs on this list, TAIL is intended to be held long term. The ETF first allocates 80% of its capital toward U.S. Treasurys and Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS. The remaining 20% is invested in a ladder of out-of-the-money, or OTM, put options on the S&P 500. If the market crashes, these OTM puts can soar in value. Most of the time, however, they will expire worthless. TAIL uses income from the Treasurys to pay for some of the put option premiums, but the ETF is expected to lose value slowly over time. Nonetheless, this decay is markedly slower than regular inverse funds and can be maintained over a long holding period if an investor rebalances. TAIL is also cheaper with an expense ratio of 0.59%.

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS Downside Convexity (SPD)

SPD is not a full-fledged inverse ETF. Rather, the ETF is a regular S&P 500 fund with inverse components built in as a hedge. Around 96% of the ETF’s capital is held in the S&P 500 index. The remaining 4% is invested in a ladder of OTM put options. The OTM put options are selected for convexity, meaning the greater the crash, the higher their payout will be. Like TAIL and unlike regular inverse ETFs, SPD can be held long term. It is expected to underperform a regular S&P 500 index ETF during bull markets because the puts expire worthless. However, its downside is hedged during a crash because past a certain loss, the put options kick in and prevent the ETF from losing any more value. SPD costs an expense ratio of 0.28%.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (YANG)

Despite enticingly low valuations, the Chinese stock market remains a volatile and risky investment choice largely due to political risk. That risk is very difficult to price, with examples like the country’s ongoing “zero-COVID” policies and tech and education sector crackdowns scaring off investors. Another example is the lasting contagion in the Chinese real estate market from the Evergrande credit crisis. Investors bearish on Chinese stocks can buy YANG to gain a daily three times inverse exposure to their performance. Without YANG, investors will have to short Chinese equities directly, which is complicated and riskier. The ETF costs an expense ratio of 1.42%.

ProShares Short Russell 2000 (RWM)

Small-cap stocks tend to be more sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. They tend to thrive during low-interest-rate bull markets, but can fall harder than large-cap, blue-chip players when rates rise and markets turn bearish. Investors can bet against small-cap stocks by buying RWM, which targets a daily unleveraged return inverse that of the Russell 2000 index. Investors can use RWM to either speculate on a downturn in small caps or hedge an existing small-cap holding against further losses. Either way, the ETF can be a good short-term trading tool for advanced investors. RWM costs an expense ratio of 0.95%.

Update 11/03/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.