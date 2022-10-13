Which are Greater Washington’s top middle schools? Check out this ranking.

Our children may be in middle school for the shortest period of time, but it’s probably when they see the…

Our children may be in middle school for the shortest period of time, but it’s probably when they see the biggest shifts, both academically and socially — so as part of our series of 2022-2023 school rankings, we decided to check out which middle schools top the lists in Greater Washington.

Sometimes overlooked, middle schools make up an important leg in the school triangles that shape our children — and our business community’s future workforce.

So here’s our chance to shine the spotlight on the region’s strongest middle schools, as ranked by Niche.com, a national education data platform based in Pittsburgh.

The group weighs such factors as graduation rates, state test scores, enrollment figures, student-teacher ratios, finance information, diversity measures, disciplinary actions and parent and student surveys, among other metrics, with the largest amount of attention given to academic data from the U.S. Department of Education and National Center for Education Statistics.

Those…