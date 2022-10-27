Whether you’re visiting family or taking a vacation, there are many travel deals available for senior citizens. Some travel discounts…

Whether you’re visiting family or taking a vacation, there are many travel deals available for senior citizens. Some travel discounts for seniors are available online, while others come when you call or join an organization. Be ready to read the fine print or ask for details to make sure you are eligible. You will often be required to show proof of age, such as an ID or membership card. Check out these senior travel discounts when booking your next trip.

Hotel Senior Discounts

Many chains and local places will grant older guests a deal or discount. You can ask when making a reservation or look as you book online. Here are a few hotel senior discounts to help you get started:

— Aqua-Aston Hospitality: Travelers age 50 or older can save up to 15% off the best available rate.

— Best Western: Seniors 55 and older can save up to 15% when booking reservations.

— Cambria Suites: Offers up to 10% off to AARP members.

— Choice Hotel: Grants AARP cardholders and those 60 and over a 10% discount on advance reservations.

— IHG: Gives deals and discounts to guests who are 62 and above at participating locations.

— Marriott: Offers a senior discount rate to those age 62 and older.

— Red Roof: Gives a 10% discount to seniors 50 and above based on availability.

— Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Grants guests who are at least 60 years old a senior rate at participating locations.

Flight Senior Discounts

In addition to airline miles you might accumulate through a credit card, you can look for senior deals when booking a flight. Some airlines change their policies occasionally, so it’s best to ask if you don’t see a discount offered online. Here are a few airline senior discounts to consider:

— Air France: Offers a Senior Pass to customers who are at least 65 years old. The pass costs 49 euros a year, and includes benefits such as flexible tickets and discounts on flights.

— British Airways: AARP members can receive between $65 and $200 off round-trip flights.

— Delta: Gives a senior discount in certain markets. Call to ask about availability.

— JetBlue: Discounts of 5% for retired military and veterans are available for those enrolled in Veterans Advantage.

— ParkRideFly: Gives AARP members a 12% savings when booking airport parking.

— United Airlines: Offers a discounted price to passengers who are 65 and older for selected destinations.

Train Senior Discounts

If you want to see the U.S. or Europe by rail, there are offers available to seniors. Look for online details or call ahead and ask. You could save between 10% and 30% on your next trip. Try these train senior discounts to take you around:

— Amtrak: 10% off most rail fares for travelers age 65 and up.

— Eurail Passes: 10% off for Europe train travel if you are 60 and older and purchase a Senior Pass.

— Grand Canyon Railway: Offers a 15% discount on train tickets to those who are 50 and up.

— Senior Rail Card: One third off of UK rail travel for ticket purchasers who are 60 or older.

— Vacations by Rail: Gives a 5% discount and other benefits to AARP members.

Car Rental Senior Discounts

Many car rental locations will grant seniors a discount. When you rent a car, ask about possibilities based on age. Here are a few car rental senior discounts to try:

— Avis: AARP Members can save up to 30% off Avis base rates.

— Auto Europe: Gives a 5% senior discount to those who book online.

— Budget: Up to 30% off at participating locations for AARP members.

— Sixt: Provides a 5% discount for seniors who are 50 and older.

— Thrifty: Offers 5% off time and mileage charges to those age 50 and older.

— Hertz: Savings of up to 20% off base rates for travelers 50 and over at participating locations.

— ZipCar: Offers low rates and a $40 driving credit to AARP members.

Cruise Senior Discounts

Some cruise lines will offer deals when you call and ask. Other discounts might be available on the website as you book a trip. Check out these cruise senior discounts:

— Carnival: Offers cruises for seniors at lowered rates, although exact prices depend on sailing dates and destinations.

— Collette Cruise Tours: AARP members receive discounts on select river cruises.

— Grand European Travel: AARP members can save up to $100 per person on river cruises.

— Royal Caribbean: Special prices are available on select cruises for guests age 55 and older.

Admission Senior Discounts

When booking tickets for a concert, looking for a movie to see or getting ready to tour a museum or park, consider the senior price cuts. Many locations will grant a discount if you meet their age requirements and can show proof of age. You might find senior discounts for admissions at the following places:

— AMC Theatres gives a discount to ticket purchasers who are 60 and above at participating locations.

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass: $20 for an annual senior pass or $80 for a lifetime pass, which can be used at national parks and federal recreational lands.

— Art Institute of Chicago: Seniors age 65 and older receive a $6 discount.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: $8 off ticket prices for seniors.

— Regal Theatres provides discounts for movie goers who are 60 or older at some locations.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame: $6 discount on admission for seniors who are 65 and older.

— Ticketmaster: AARP members receive discounts on selected events.

AAA Senior Discounts Versus AARP Discounts

The American Automobile Association (AAA) charges an annual membership fee. In exchange, members receive roadside assistance and additional benefits. The classic membership costs $59.99 a year and provides standard towing, identity theft monitoring, emergency fuel delivery and discounts at over 100,000 locations, including hotels and restaurants. Members can expect to receive a discount for certain car rentals such as Hertz and Thrifty. They can get shopping discounts at retailers like Reebok and 1-800-Flowers. There are also promotions available at LensCrafters and restaurants, including Hard Rock Café and Landry’s.

An AARP membership costs $12 for the first year with automatic renewal. For subsequent years, you’ll pay $16 annually. Members receive benefits related to products and services including insurance, health care, entertainment, travel, restaurants, groceries and technology and wireless services. Retirees can also connect with AARP communities in person and online. There are additional opportunities through AARP such as help with job searches and volunteer positions.

When choosing between AAA and AARP, consider your location and lifestyle. There could be certain benefits with one organization that align with your preferences and budget. After joining one, remember to ask when booking if there are discounts available for your membership.

