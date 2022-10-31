Find your ideal retirement spot. You might be able to save money and improve your quality of life by relocating…

You might be able to save money and improve your quality of life by relocating to a retirement spot that better suits your interests and budget. A new U.S. News analysis compares the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country as potential places to retire. The study includes data on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care, and is weighted based on a U.S. News online survey of people age 45 and older about their retirement preferences. This year’s list of the 25 Best Places to Retire highlights places with affordable homes, low taxes and high ratings for happiness and health care quality. Here’s a look at the Best Places to Retire in 2022-2023.

25. Eugene, Oregon

Population: 377,749

Share of population age 60+: 26%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,586

Median monthly rent: $1,037

This college town is home to the University of Oregon, which has the largest library in the state with over 3 million books. Running and cycling are popular activities, and the city has extensive jogging trails and bike paths. The area is known for its community activism, and many residents have a strong desire to make the world a better place. The city is located within an easy drive of the ocean, mountains, ski resorts and wineries. Eugene is a smaller and less expensive alternative to retirement in Portland, which is about 100 miles away.

24. Asheville, North Carolina

Population: 459,344

Share of population age 60+: 30%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,357

Median monthly rent: $953

Asheville is the ideal place to launch an outdoor adventure to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests or a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. This mountain town scores high marks for affordability, happiness and desirability. Asheville has long been a haven for artists, writers and musicians, and is increasingly known for its innovative chefs who make artistic creations with locally sourced ingredients, as well as craft-brew enthusiasts who have founded unique breweries.

23. Toledo, Ohio

Population: 643,724

Share of population age 60+: 23%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,247

Median monthly rent: $767

Hospital: ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Located on Lake Erie in northern Ohio, Toledo has a four-season climate including humid summers and snow in the winter. The city has many jobs in the glass manufacturing and automotive industries. Toledo ranks highly for housing affordability and proximity to health care options. The area has a thriving arts community, including the Toledo Museum of Art, multiple theaters and a wide variety of public outdoor art. This college town is home to the University of Toledo, which allows Ohio residents age 60 and older to audit classes tuition-free.

22. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Population: 481,334

Share of population age 60+: 34%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,521

Median monthly rent: $1,194

Located on Florida‘s Atlantic coast, Port St. Lucie combines a reasonable cost of living with high marks for desirability. Port St. Lucie also scored well on the happiness metric and low taxes for retirees. In addition to the ocean beaches, you can explore the freshwater marshes at Savannas Preserve State Park and the boardwalk trails at Hillmoor Lake Park. The balmy winter temperatures allow for year-round boating, fishing and golf. Sports enthusiasts can check out the New York Mets spring training at Clover Park.

21. Youngstown, Ohio

Population: 538,115

Share of population age 60+: 29%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,055

Median monthly rent: $683

Youngstown is located in northeastern Ohio about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Youngstown has hot and humid summers and cold and snowy winters. The city’s largest employer is Youngstown State University, which has a 145 acre campus, over 12,000 students and NCAA Division 1 sports. Mill Creek Park has two golf courses that offer senior discounts and a “Cinderella” iron link bridge. Youngstown climbed in the ranking this year largely due to affordable housing. Your retirement income will stretch further in Youngstown because of the area’s low housing costs.

20. Pittsburgh

Population: 2,324,447

Share of population age 60+: 28%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,349

Median monthly rent: $850

Hospital: UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Pittsburgh combines low housing costs with a high quality of life. The city is home to several colleges, including Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, where retirees can take classes and attend concerts, speakers or sporting events. Residents age 65 and older are provided with free public transportation on the bus and rail systems and a deeply discounted shared-ride program, which makes it easier for seniors who can no longer drive to get around. Professional sports fans can spend their retirement years rooting for the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers.

19. Philadelphia

Population: 6,092,403

Share of population age 60+: 23%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,897

Median monthly rent: $1,172

Hospital: Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Philadelphia played an instrumental role in American history, and retirees can visit or volunteer at the city’s many museums and national historic landmarks. You can check out where the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence or convened for the Constitutional Convention. The University of Pennsylvania was founded by Benjamin Franklin. But the city has also evolved to include more modern amenities, such as several professional sports teams, art and science museums, and top-ranked medical facilities. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian are among the 20 best hospitals in the country, according to the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

18. Manchester, New Hampshire

Population: 415,305

Share of population age 60+: 23%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $2,073

Median monthly rent: $1,217

New Hampshire’s most populous city provides a high quality of life, including job opportunities and access to health care. New Hampshire doesn’t have a state sales tax or an earned income tax, but it does tax dividends and interest, and the property taxes can be high. Manchester‘s four-season climate produces stunning fall foliage and skiing opportunities in the winter. The city-owned McIntyre Ski Area provides significantly discounted season passes to people age 65 and older. Artists will delight in the Currier Museum of Art and the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Zimmerman House.

17. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Population: 554,787

Share of population age 60+: 27%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,290

Median monthly rent: $788

Scranton‘s affordable cost of living can help stretch your retirement income. The low cost of home ownership and rent could allow your retirement savings to last longer. It also helps that withdrawals from 401(k)s and IRAs taken after age 59 1/2 are generally exempt from state income tax in Pennsylvania. Located just a two-hour drive from New York City, you could make regular visits to the city while enjoying a quieter way of life and a much lower cost of living in Scranton. Formerly a center for iron and coal production, the city is now famous as the location portrayed in the TV show “The Office.”

16. Ocala, Florida

Population: 360,210

Share of population age 60+: 36%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,135

Median monthly rent: $929

Ocala is an equestrian town known for producing Kentucky Derby-winning horses. Retirees can enjoy a leisurely horseback ride through nature trails, lively equestrian events and competitions, as well as the chance to tour local horse farms and meet international champions. This inland Florida city is an ideal place to explore the trees, lakes and springs of Ocala National Forest. Ocala has a reasonable cost of living and low housing costs, which appeal to retirees on a fixed income.

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 409,419

Share of population age 60+: 21%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,075

Median monthly rent: $788

Fort Wayne scored high marks for affordable housing and the happiness of current residents. The low housing costs in Fort Wayne allow retirees to live well on a modest retirement income. Located in northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne has four seasons including moderate snowfall in the winter and hot and wet summers. You might be able to find a volunteer role at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art or spend a day with your grandchildren at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Those interested in researching family history might enjoy The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library, which has one of the largest collections of research documents in the country.

14. New York City

Population: 19,261,570

Share of population age 60+: 22%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $2,825

Median monthly rent: $1,483

Hospitals: NYU Langone Hospitals, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, Mount Sinai Hospital

New York City is among the most expensive places to rent an apartment in the country, and the cost of real estate is likely to be out of reach for many retirees. However, if you have the resources or luck to find housing you can afford, the area provides access to exciting job opportunities, unique cultural experiences and multiple top health care options. New York City is noteworthy for having three hospitals that are among the 20 best hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

13. Lakeland, Florida

Population: 705,735

Share of population age 60+: 26%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,295

Median monthly rent: $1,014

Hospital: Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center

Waterfront property is affordable in this inland Florida area with 38 named lakes. Located between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland is a lower-cost alternative to these larger cities that are both within an hour’s drive. Summers can be hot and humid in Lakeland, but winters are typically mild and pleasant. Several local lakes have swans that are descendants of two royal swans donated to the city by Queen Elizabeth.

12. Melbourne, Florida

Population: 594,001

Share of population age 60+: 31%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,426

Median monthly rent: $1,111

Hospital: Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center

Melbourne residents use the area code 3-2-1 in reference to the countdown to liftoff. This area of Florida is often called the Space Coast due to the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and locals can watch rockets launch into orbit. Melbourne also provides plenty of earthly pleasures, including strolling along Atlantic Ocean beaches or trying to spot dolphins at the Indian River Lagoon. The low housing costs make it easy to relocate to this sunny city with mild winters.

11. Sarasota, Florida

Population: 821,613

Share of population age 60+: 40%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,563

Median monthly rent: $1,259

Hospital: Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota’s white sand beaches, including Lido Key and Siesta Key, draw many retirees to the area. Sarasota scored well on the happiness and desirability metrics, and many people enjoy the pleasant winter temperatures and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. The moderate housing costs allow retirees on a budget to enjoy a Florida beach retirement. There’s no state income tax in Florida, which benefits those who plan to work part time in retirement. You will find plenty of other retirees for company in this popular retirement spot.

10. Reading, Pennsylvania

Population: 419,062

Share of population age 60+: 24%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,559

Median monthly rent: $951

Reading is located about halfway between the state capital city of Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest city. Reading lent its name to a now-defunct railroad that lives on in the Monopoly board game as Reading Railroad. The city-owned Reading Pagoda atop Mount Penn provides scenic views of the city and surrounding countryside, and the red Japanese-style tower is visible from almost everywhere in town. The city is also known for outlet shopping and numerous pretzel bakeries.

9. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Population: 841,265

Share of population age 60+: 25%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,691

Median monthly rent: $1,090

Hospital: Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest

Located 90 miles from New York City and 60 miles from Philadelphia, Allentown has lower housing costs than both larger cities. Pennsylvania’s third-largest metro area is located on the Lehigh River and has a large number of historic homes. The largest employer and a major health care provider is the Lehigh Valley Hospital and Health Network. Allentown is great for retirees who enjoy four distinct seasons, including snow in the winter.

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Population: 368,385

Share of population age 60+: 20%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,807

Median monthly rent: $1,161

Hospital: University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor‘s health care and job opportunities help propel this city into the top 10 places to retire. In this college town, the economy and lifestyle often revolve around the University of Michigan, which provides free tuition for Michigan families with incomes below $65,000, as well as sporting events, musical performances and speakers the entire community can enjoy. The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is ranked No. 17 on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Ann Arbor also scored well on the happiness metric, with residents enjoying a high quality of life.

7. Daytona Beach, Florida

Population: 658,961

Share of population age 60+: 33%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,324

Median monthly rent: $1,127

Hospital: AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is not your typical sleepy beach town. This city is most famous for motor sports. NASCAR fans flock to the area for the Daytona 500 and other races at the Daytona International Speedway. Retirees might be enticed to stay by the low housing costs, pleasant winter weather and desirability of retiring along the Atlantic Ocean. Located on the east coast of Florida, the area has 23 miles of sandy beaches, some of which allow you to drive your car onto the hard-packed sand.

6. Naples, Florida

Population: 379,345

Share of population age 60+: 39%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,882

Median monthly rent: $1,374

While Naples is more expensive than many other Florida retirement spots, many retirees appreciate the high quality of life. Residents of Naples report a high sense of happiness. Naples also scored highly on the desirability metric, and travelers and retirees are often drawn to the white-sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, the spacious golf courses and the mild winter weather. There may be job opportunities for people who want to work in retirement, and since Florida doesn’t have an income tax, you will get to keep more of your earnings.

5. York, Pennsylvania

Population: 447,628

Share of population age 60+: 24%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,548

Median monthly rent: $972

York was founded in the 1700s and still has some well-preserved historic architecture from the time period. The city played an instrumental role during the Revolutionary War. The Continental Congress passed the Articles of Confederation in York and the city briefly served as the nation’s capital. Located just an hour from Baltimore, this college town is the home of York College of Pennsylvania, which has been welcoming students to York since 1787.

4. Tampa, Florida

Population: 3,152,928

Share of population age 60+: 26%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,485

Median monthly rent: $1,160

Hospital: Tampa General Hospital

Tampa allows you to retire near the beach on a budget while still enjoying the amenities of a metro area. There are beaches with powdery sand along the Tampa Bay near the Gulf of Mexico as well as towering skyscrapers and high rises. Tampa has a popular port for cruise ships that makes it easy to explore the Caribbean or Europe while enjoying on-board activities. Other entertainment options in Tampa include theme parks, professional sports teams, a zoo and an aquarium.

3. Pensacola, Florida

Population: 496,278

Share of population age 60+: 23%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,328

Median monthly rent: $1,046

Pensacola is an affordable beach retirement spot for retirees on a budget. Popular beaches include Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key. You can look for wildlife including dolphins, sea turtles and rays or explore military forts at the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Pensacola scored high marks for desirability, housing affordability, the happiness of current residents and low taxes for retirees. The city is located in northwestern Florida near the border with Alabama and provides convenient access to the Pensacola Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

2. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Population: 574,691

Share of population age 60+: 24%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,471

Median monthly rent: $970

Hospital: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Pennsylvania’s state capital city is located along the Susquehanna River, and runners and bikers can take advantage of Riverfront Park and other nearby hiking trails. Harrisburg‘s reasonable housing costs make it affordable to relocate to the area. If you fancy regular trips to a big city, several large metro areas are within easy driving distance, including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Your grandchildren might appreciate a day out in nearby Hershey, home of the chocolate-maker, which has amusement parks, entertainment options and plenty of sweet treats.

1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Population: 543,050

Share of population age 60+: 24%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,556

Median monthly rent: $1,050

Hospital: Lancaster General Hospital

Lancaster climbed to the No. 1 best place to retire this year due to the strength of its health care for seniors, low taxes for retirees and the overall happiness of current residents, up from No. 5 last year. This former capital of Pennsylvania is located between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Lancaster is surrounded by Amish farmland, and you’ll find plenty of Amish produce, baked goods and craft items at local stores and the bustling Lancaster Central Market. The city has a growing foodie scene with a diverse collection of cuisines, and old warehouses and buildings have been transformed into hip restaurants and bars.

