CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 883¾ 906¼ 863 896½ +14¼ Mar 901 922 880½ 913 +14 May 907¼ 928¼ 889¼ 919¾ +12½ Jul 900 917¼ 881¾ 910¾ +11¼ Sep 905¼ 913 883 909½ +12 Dec 910 916 885 911¼ +11¼ Mar 900¼ 907 883½ 906½ +10½ May 894 894 893½ 893½ +9¼ Jul 832¾ 832¾ 815¼ 815¼ —15¾ Est. sales 81,689. Wed.’s sales 77,726 Wed.’s open int 308,515, up 614 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 692¼ 699½ 684 698¼ +5¼ Mar 699¼ 706½ 691¾ 705½ +5½ May 700½ 707¼ 693 706¼ +5¼ Jul 694¼ 700½ 687 699½ +5¼ Sep 646 651¼ 640¾ 650¾ +4¾ Dec 631¾ 636¾ 627¾ 636½ +4 Mar 638¾ 643½ 635 643¼ +4¼ May 638¼ 645 638¼ 645 +4¼ Jul 632½ 641¼ 632½ 641¼ +5 Sep 583 583 583 583 —3¾ Dec 573¼ 575 571¼ 575 — ¼ Dec 535 536 535 536 +¾ Est. sales 329,550. Wed.’s sales 304,846 Wed.’s open int 1,415,939, up 7,000 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 401 410 399½ 407¼ +4¾ Mar 404½ 413½ 404½ 411 +5 May 411 411 411 411 +2¾ Est. sales 440. Wed.’s sales 440 Wed.’s open int 3,966, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1394½ 1405 1378¾ 1399 +3 Jan 1402¾ 1414¼ 1388 1408½ +3½ Mar 1410½ 1421 1395¾ 1416¾ +4½ May 1418 1427¾ 1403¼ 1424½ +5½ Jul 1421 1430 1406 1428¼ +7 Aug 1403½ 1415 1392¾ 1414¾ +9 Sep 1373½ 1383¼ 1363¼ 1382¾ +9¼ Nov 1358 1371¾ 1346½ 1370 +10¼ Jan 1362¼ 1375¼ 1351 1375 +12 Mar 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ +3¼ Nov 1302¼ 1308 1297¾ 1304¾ +1¼ Est. sales 433,469. Wed.’s sales 387,997 Wed.’s open int 702,311, up 7,351

