Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 883¾ 906¼ 863 896½ +14¼
Mar 901 922 880½ 913 +14
May 907¼ 928¼ 889¼ 919¾ +12½
Jul 900 917¼ 881¾ 910¾ +11¼
Sep 905¼ 913 883 909½ +12
Dec 910 916 885 911¼ +11¼
Mar 900¼ 907 883½ 906½ +10½
May 894 894 893½ 893½ +9¼
Jul 832¾ 832¾ 815¼ 815¼ —15¾
Est. sales 81,689. Wed.’s sales 77,726
Wed.’s open int 308,515, up 614
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 692¼ 699½ 684 698¼ +5¼
Mar 699¼ 706½ 691¾ 705½ +5½
May 700½ 707¼ 693 706¼ +5¼
Jul 694¼ 700½ 687 699½ +5¼
Sep 646 651¼ 640¾ 650¾ +4¾
Dec 631¾ 636¾ 627¾ 636½ +4
Mar 638¾ 643½ 635 643¼ +4¼
May 638¼ 645 638¼ 645 +4¼
Jul 632½ 641¼ 632½ 641¼ +5
Sep 583 583 583 583 —3¾
Dec 573¼ 575 571¼ 575 ¼
Dec 535 536 535 536
Est. sales 329,550. Wed.’s sales 304,846
Wed.’s open int 1,415,939, up 7,000
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 401 410 399½ 407¼ +4¾
Mar 404½ 413½ 404½ 411 +5
May 411 411 411 411 +2¾
Est. sales 440. Wed.’s sales 440
Wed.’s open int 3,966, up 52
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1394½ 1405 1378¾ 1399 +3
Jan 1402¾ 1414¼ 1388 1408½ +3½
Mar 1410½ 1421 1395¾ 1416¾ +4½
May 1418 1427¾ 1403¼ 1424½ +5½
Jul 1421 1430 1406 1428¼ +7
Aug 1403½ 1415 1392¾ 1414¾ +9
Sep 1373½ 1383¼ 1363¼ 1382¾ +9¼
Nov 1358 1371¾ 1346½ 1370 +10¼
Jan 1362¼ 1375¼ 1351 1375 +12
Mar 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ +3¼
Nov 1302¼ 1308 1297¾ 1304¾ +1¼
Est. sales 433,469. Wed.’s sales 387,997
Wed.’s open int 702,311, up 7,351

