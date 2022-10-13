CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|883¾
|906¼
|863
|896½
|+14¼
|Mar
|901
|922
|880½
|913
|+14
|May
|907¼
|928¼
|889¼
|919¾
|+12½
|Jul
|900
|917¼
|881¾
|910¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|905¼
|913
|883
|909½
|+12
|Dec
|910
|916
|885
|911¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|900¼
|907
|883½
|906½
|+10½
|May
|894
|894
|893½
|893½
|+9¼
|Jul
|832¾
|832¾
|815¼
|815¼
|—15¾
|Est. sales 81,689.
|Wed.’s sales 77,726
|Wed.’s open int 308,515,
|up 614
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|692¼
|699½
|684
|698¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|699¼
|706½
|691¾
|705½
|+5½
|May
|700½
|707¼
|693
|706¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|694¼
|700½
|687
|699½
|+5¼
|Sep
|646
|651¼
|640¾
|650¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|631¾
|636¾
|627¾
|636½
|+4
|Mar
|638¾
|643½
|635
|643¼
|+4¼
|May
|638¼
|645
|638¼
|645
|+4¼
|Jul
|632½
|641¼
|632½
|641¼
|+5
|Sep
|583
|583
|583
|583
|—3¾
|Dec
|573¼
|575
|571¼
|575
|—
|¼
|Dec
|535
|536
|535
|536
|+¾
|Est. sales 329,550.
|Wed.’s sales 304,846
|Wed.’s open int 1,415,939,
|up 7,000
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|401
|410
|399½
|407¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|404½
|413½
|404½
|411
|+5
|May
|411
|411
|411
|411
|+2¾
|Est. sales 440.
|Wed.’s sales 440
|Wed.’s open int 3,966,
|up 52
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1394½
|1405
|1378¾
|1399
|+3
|Jan
|1402¾
|1414¼
|1388
|1408½
|+3½
|Mar
|1410½
|1421
|1395¾
|1416¾
|+4½
|May
|1418
|1427¾
|1403¼
|1424½
|+5½
|Jul
|1421
|1430
|1406
|1428¼
|+7
|Aug
|1403½
|1415
|1392¾
|1414¾
|+9
|Sep
|1373½
|1383¼
|1363¼
|1382¾
|+9¼
|Nov
|1358
|1371¾
|1346½
|1370
|+10¼
|Jan
|1362¼
|1375¼
|1351
|1375
|+12
|Mar
|1360¾
|1360¾
|1360¾
|1360¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1302¼
|1308
|1297¾
|1304¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 433,469.
|Wed.’s sales 387,997
|Wed.’s open int 702,311,
|up 7,351
