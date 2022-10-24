Balanced Fund 14082.40 + .48 + 1.08 – 17.65 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1929.70 – .32 – 2.03 – 21.41 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14082.40 + .48 + 1.08 – 17.65

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1929.70 – .32 – 2.03 – 21.41

Emerging Markets 298.00 – 3.18 – 3.18 – 31.21

Equity Income Fund 15917.41 + 1.11 + 2.71 – 10.75

GNMA 665.15 – .14 – 1.21 – 14.49

General Municipal Debt 1301.29 – .60 – 2.33 – 15.38

Gold Fund 265.49 – 1.15 + 1.93 – 28.19

High Current Yield 2273.09 + .31 + .12 – 12.79

High Yield Municipal 609.48 – .70 – 2.67 – 18.23

International Fund 1855.63 – .40 + .41 – 26.44

Science and Technology Fund 3664.31 + .49 + 3.23 – 35.96

Short Investment Grade 368.23 – .02 – .13 – 5.53

Short Municipal 186.80 – .10 – .35 – 3.29

US Government 610.05 – .41 – 1.66 – 15.98

