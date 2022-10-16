AP Top Political News at 6:40 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems…

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives Biden: Truss plan a ‘mistake’ amid ‘worldwide inflation’ Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.