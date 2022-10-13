AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost Jan. 6…

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election Georgia features Deep South’s only competitive US House race EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman draws criticism US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.