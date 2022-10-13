RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations | A ‘genocidal terror attack’ | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election

Georgia features Deep South’s only competitive US House race

EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get

Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying

NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman draws criticism

US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up