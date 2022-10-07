Amazon is funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area. Here’s where they are.

Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington. The…

Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets.

In January 2021, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched the Housing Equity Fund, a $2 billion commitment to preserve and build 20,000 affordable homes here locally as well as in the Seattle area and in Nashville, Tennessee.

Since then, the company said, it’s handed out $992 million to create or preserve more than 6,200 affordable homes in Greater Washington, plus supported developers of color on many of the projects.

According to reporting to the Washington Business Journal, $957 million of that has gone to specific new and redeveloped housing projects, in the form of low-rate loans and grants, to keep 6,401 units affordable for 99 years.

Here’s the list of those 22 deals, starting with Amazon’s highest investment so far.