16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont

From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.

The Best Romantic Getaways in Vermont

— The Four Chimneys Inn

— Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

— The Green Mountain Inn

— Lake Champlain

— The Pitcher Inn

— Inn on Putney Road

— Woodstock

— Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant

— Hotel Vermont

— The Vermont Inn

— Castle Hill Resort and Spa

— The Grafton Inn

— Mountain Top Resort

— Lake Morey Resort

— Rabbit Hill Inn

— Basin Harbor

The Four Chimneys Inn: Bennington

Spend a quiet and intimate weekend away at the cozy Four Chimneys Inn. This bed-and-breakfast combines old-world charm with modern amenities and elegant guest rooms, each with unique decor. Depending on which room you book, amenities can include a four-poster bed, a fireplace, a jetted tub and garden views. Start your day with a complimentary country breakfast before heading out to explore the area. Many guests rave that the hosts are warm and welcoming and the breakfast is delicious. Make sure to leave time to visit the local attractions, such as the Bennington Museum, Bennington Potters, the gravesite and former house of poet Robert Frost, and The Alpaca Shack.

Address: 21 West Road, Bennington, VT 05201

Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa: Stowe

Stowe, Vermont, is a small New England mountain town brimming with historic charm — the perfect spot to rekindle romance. The Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa sits in the heart of Stowe, conveniently located near shopping, dining and attractions. Among the hotel’s guest rooms and suites you’ll find options for dog-friendly and ADA-accessible accommodations; there’s also a Ski House that sleeps up to 10 people and two townhouse buildings. Dining is available at Charlie B’s Pub & Restaurant, where culinary offerings include soups, salads, sandwiches, ribs and more. The Spa at Stoweflake is a wonderful opportunity for couples to work on their wellness together through treatments such as massages, reflexology, reiki, craniosacral therapy and fitness classes. To take the passion to the next level, you and your sweetheart can enjoy various nearby experiences (depending on the season), such as a summertime hot air balloon festival, a fall foliage tour by car or boat, apple picking, a moonlight snowshoeing tour to a hidden sugarhouse, a horse-drawn sleigh ride and more.

Address: 1746 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

The Green Mountain Inn: Stowe

If you’re looking for a mountain escape with plenty of year-round outdoor activities, The Green Mountain Inn in Stowe is just the place. Relax with your better half in this charming and historic inn that spans eight buildings and provides accommodations in guest rooms, suites, apartments and townhouses. For an upgraded stay, the luxury suites feature a fireside Jacuzzi, as well as access to the cozy common living room in the Mansfield House. Spoil yourselves even more with a side-by-side massage and rose petals in your private soaking tub in the couples deluxe suite in the Club House. For the ultimate show of affection, lovebirds can add on the “Romance Package” for a two-night stay elevated by chocolate-dipped strawberries and Champagne upon arrival, on top of daily country breakfast.

When not in your suite, you can take a dip in the heated outdoor pool and hot tub year-round, roast s’mores at the fire pits, meander through the Mansfield Gardens or enjoy the 5.3-mile recreation path, which is scenic any time of year. Guests love the convenient location within walking distance to shops and dining on Main Street. You can make memories in Stowe during any season. Try kayaking, hiking or mountain biking in the summer months; taking a fall foliage scenic drive in autumn; skiing, dog-sledding, ice climbing or hopping on a sleigh ride in winter; or getting the full maple sugaring experience come spring.

Address: 18 Main St., Stowe, VT 05672

Lake Champlain

The Lake Champlain Region is known for its open spaces, outdoor recreation, sensational scenery and historic sites. Pack your bags and discover the charismatic towns that dot the shoreline on an amorous road trip for two. Along the way, there’s much to discover, from taking a farm tour to visiting lighthouses, hiking or exploring a museum. The area is rich in history with plenty of points of interest, including Fort Ticonderoga and Crown Point, the Adirondack History Museum, the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum and the USS Monitor. If you and your sweetie like to explore nature, you’ll find no shortage of outdoor activities to partake in: fishing, mountain biking, paddling, rock climbing, snowshoeing, boating, golfing, birding and cross-country skiing are a few popular options. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for Champ, the legendary monster of Lake Champlain.

Looking for a quaint and cozy place to stay the night during your couples trip? Browse a variety of lodging options, ranging from hotels and motels to bed-and-breakfasts, inns and vacation rental homes. If you’re road-tripping in an RV, you can stay at the Brookwood RV Resort in the forested foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. Stop for a bite and a beverage along Champ’s Cuisine Trail; the seven establishments on the list feature local beer, wine and maple products, as well as organic and local produce and dairy.

The Pitcher Inn: Warren

For a magical and memorable escape to the Mad River Valley, the adult-oriented Pitcher Inn offers a scenic location and luxurious accommodations. The excellent service at this property is a frequently highlighted attribute among those who’ve visited. It’s the perfect place to slow down and cuddle up with your loved one. Each guest room has one-of-a-kind decor: Some are rustic and reflect the mountain environment, while others are classically elegant with a historic twist. You can enjoy a different experience each time you visit. When booking your room, for an additional fee you can add the “Romantic Escape” amenity to experience a glowing fire in the fireplace, Champagne and an intimate dinner for two.

Share an adventure together in summer or fall by booking the “MRV Stay & Soar” package to ride in a glider plane with unparalleled views of the landscape below. The soaring cost is not included, but the package covers accommodation, breakfast, a picnic lunch and dinner. The Pitcher Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property, offers farm-to-table fare in the elegant Dining Room, private dining in the Brook Room and casual cuisine at Tracks. While in the Warren area, don’t miss out on the chance to spend the day golfing, skiing, maple sugaring, fishing or shopping at the iconic Warren Store. The porch overlooking the store is a favorite feature among guests.

Address: 275 Main St., Warren, VT 05674

Inn on Putney Road: Brattleboro

For a scenic country getaway, head to the Inn on Putney Road. This bed-and-breakfast is styled like a French chateau and it’s the ideal setting for romance. Built around 1930, the six-room inn is situated on beautiful grounds (which previous travelers loved), where you can go for a stroll with your partner to admire the gardens, fountains, birds, butterflies and 18 miles of trails. Each of the sophisticated rooms is equipped with luxury amenities, such as plush robes and a refrigerator with complimentary snacks. Book the “Romance Package” to have roses, Champagne and locally made chocolates delivered to your room. A full gourmet breakfast is included with your stay, and guests can take advantage of the billiard table, sunroom, board games, conservatory and living room with a fireplace.

Address: 192 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Woodstock

The charming town of Woodstock, Vermont, is rich in history, has plenty of outdoor activities, makes a great year-round travel destination, and offers elegant accommodations at bed-and-breakfasts and inns. Whether you and your sweetheart are looking to take an afternoon drive to admire the fall foliage; peruse the art galleries, museums and gift shops downtown; or visit a local farm for fresh produce, Woodstock is a wonderfully romantic getaway. Nearby, couples can access Vermont’s only national park: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park. The park offers more than 20 miles of trails for hiking, equestrian use, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, so couples will have plenty of space to enjoy time outdoors together.

Spend a night or two at the luxurious and historic Woodstock Inn & Resort, which pays homage to the vision that Laurance and Mary Rockefeller had for the town. Visit the full-service spa to relax with your loved one, then enjoy farm-to-table cuisine with produce picked fresh from the on-property farm. Admission to the Billings Farm and Museum, about half a mile away, is included with your stay. The 506 On the River Inn is another classic Woodstock inn with vintage guest rooms overlooking the Ottauquechee River and Farmhouse Suites that feature a full kitchen and living room. At 506 Bistro & Bar, guests can dine on menu items highlighting the state’s specialty dishes and wash them down with a craft cocktail or local beer. Couples can then spend time in the games lounge or indoor pool. Complimentary amenities at this inn include cookies, coffee and tea; gourmet breakfast with local cheese and apples; and evening s’mores.

Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant: Manchester Village

Couples won’t be reluctant to visit the elegant Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant, which has 20 rooms and suites situated in the Main House, Mary Porter House and Carriage House. This small boutique inn’s top-notch in-room amenities include plush bathrobes, luxury bath products, a fireplace, a refrigerator and in-room breakfast for two, plus parking. Treat yourselves to fine dining at the Main Dining Room with meals that guests rave about. Casual al fresco dining is available seasonally on the patio, as the weather allows. A romantic escape to Manchester Village wouldn’t be complete without a scenic drive up Mount Equinox for panoramic vistas. Other activities in the area include fly-fishing, horseback riding, kayaking, skiing and golf.

Address: 39 West Road, Manchester, VT 05254

Hotel Vermont: Burlington

The modern, upscale Hotel Vermont is a stylish alternative to the rural inns and cottages in the surrounding areas. Located in bustling Burlington, Vermont’s most populous city, the hotel has a vibrant ambiance with sophisticated style. Among the luxe room options you’ll find the whirlpool king bedroom, equipped with a jetted tub. The suites offer more spacious accommodations, and many feature a wet bar. Rooms are stocked with bath products, robes and mugs from local Vermont vendors. Splurge for the “Romance Package” to get a room on the top floor, house-made chocolate truffles and sparkling wine waiting for you there, in addition to brunch for two at the swanky Juniper Bar & Restaurant.

Even without that package, lovebirds can experience fresh local cuisine on-site at Juniper. Take a seat by the fire in the lounge, book a romantic table for two in the dining area, or head to the terrace for spectacular views of Lake Champlain — a high point for recent guests. Or, if you want to try other Burlington dining venues, there are plenty of noteworthy options on Cherry Street, where the hotel is located, including Bleu Northeast Kitchen and Hen of the Wood. You’ll find plenty of romantic things to do in Burlington: take a bike ride along the waterfront, visit the Fleming Museum of Art, see a show at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts or go wine tasting at Shelburne Vineyard.

Address: 41 Cherry St., Burlington, VT 05401

The Vermont Inn: Mendon

This inn is quintessential Vermont with 16 guest rooms and suites in an iconic red farmhouse. The 8-acre Vermont Inn property is located in the Green Mountains, which make a beautiful backdrop for a romantic weekend away. With the Pico Mountain View or Monarch suite, you can get cozy with your sweetheart by the in-room gas fireplace. The inn offers a long list of amenities to make your stay enjoyable, including a seasonal hot tub and pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a library, a game room, a sun porch and a computer area. For meals, there’s a pub and a dining room. Start your day with a hearty country breakfast (included with your stay); there’s also complimentary afternoon tea and a beverage center that’s available any time. Guests praise the inn as cozy, especially due to the fireplaces. If you’re looking to explore the area, you’ll find plenty of ways to spend time together. Ample opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, golf, kayaking or rock climbing await. Visit the nearby Killington Adventure Center for a ropes course, mountain coaster and more. In the winter, visitors can enjoy snow sports in the area.

Address: 78 Cream Hill Road, Mendon, VT 05701

Castle Hill Resort and Spa: Proctorsville

This lavish resort is sure to be a favorite for rekindling the romance. The Castle Hill Resort and Spa is a member of Historic Hotels of America and listed on the National Register of Historic Places for good reason. The grounds are breathtaking, with landscaped gardens and pine forests — the perfect setting for taking a stroll hand in hand with your sweetie, which was a highlight for previous guests. The inn’s old-world interior boasts period furnishings and artwork among other upscale decor. Guests can choose to stay in a sophisticated Castle Room or condominium-style accommodations. The Castle Suite includes a decorative fireplace, sitting room and private bathroom with Aveda bath products.

Twosomes will enjoy relaxing at the inn by taking a soak in the hot tub or heated outdoor pool (open all year), working up a sweat in the workout room, relaxing in the library, or getting a well-deserved treatment at the spa. Dinner in the dining room is a lavish affair with French-inspired American cuisine on the menu, featuring fresh local produce and quality meats for a seasonally changing prix fixe, three-course dinner. While in the area, make time to visit the quaint town of Ludlow, as well as other nearby attractions, such as the Plymouth Cheese factory, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, Okemo Mountain Resort and Vermont Country Store in Weston.

Address: 152 Castle Hill Drive, Proctorsville, VT 05153

The Grafton Inn: Grafton

The Grafton Inn, located in the rural country village of Grafton, checks all the boxes for a memorable vacation with the one you love: historic rooms with modern amenities, award-winning farm-to-table dining and stunning scenery. As a way to preserve the small-town feel and beautiful rural landscape, the inn is owned by the Windham Foundation, a local nonprofit whose mission is to preserve Vermont’s rural way of life in the state’s smaller communities.

The inn, which dates back to 1801, features 42 rooms, suites and guesthouses. Each room’s unique decor reflects the heritage of the inn; some are located in the main inn, while others are situated across the street in the annex building. The three large guesthouses are available for rent for those who want more space and privacy. Casual dining options for guests include 1801 Tavern — inside of which you’ll find Pine Room Bar — and Phelps Barn Pub. Visitors love the charm and history of this inn, and staying in the tiny village of Grafton gives insight into the authentic culture of Vermont. Head out with your sweetie to see the sites that make it unique, from the local cheese shop and blacksmith shop to the Grafton Historical Society Museum and Turner Homestead. You can also go for a driving tour of the covered bridges, a dip in the swimming pond or a hike in the area.

Address: 92 Main St., Grafton, VT 05146

Mountain Top Resort: Chittenden

The name says it all. The Mountain Top Resort is perched atop a mountain with epic views of the surrounding wooded landscape and serene lake. This hotel is where you’ll want to go to get away from it all and focus on who you are sharing the experience with. The resort, also a popular venue for weddings, is situated on 700 private acres with year-round outdoor activities for all interests and abilities. Accommodations take the form of rooms and suites in the Main Lodge, two-person cabins, or large guesthouses for families or groups. Couples might enjoy the privacy of a cozy cabin with a wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a kitchenette; some even come with a separate seating area.

The resort offers indoor and outdoor dining with mountain and lake views at the Mountain Top Restaurant and Mountain Top Tavern, with menus focused on locally sourced products. Whether you want an active vacation with your partner or just seek rest and rejuvenation, the property has options for both. Many previous visitors enjoyed the variety of outdoor activities. In the warmer months, guests can take to the miles of hiking trails, use the volleyball and tennis courts, swim in the heated pool or at the private beach, go kayaking or paddleboarding, and more. Winter amenities include passes for cross-country skiing trails, snowshoeing trails or the ice skating rink, plus an on-site sledding hill. You can always order a picnic for two, or enjoy the hot tub, s’mores by the fire pit and luxurious spa treatments year-round. If you’d rather venture off property, other nearby attractions include antique shops, covered bridges, farmers markets, maple sugaring and local craft beers.

Address: 195 Mountain Top Road, Chittenden, VT 05737

Lake Morey Resort: Fairlee

If you find romantic weekend getaways challenging to plan, just head to the Vermont hills for an enchanted lakeside respite with plenty of adventure to bring you closer to your sweetheart. The Lake Morey Resort offers dazzling natural beauty, plenty of outdoor recreation, friendly staff and great food, according to many past guests. Rooms range from Classic to Deluxe to Lakeview Terrace accommodations, or you can opt for a suite. There are also four cottages for more privacy and additional amenities, such as full kitchen, dining area and private dock. There is an extensive list of resort amenities for year-round fun, such as a golf course, a 600-acre lake, an indoor pool, a movie theater, billiards, table tennis, a variety of sports courts, a 4.5-mile ice skating trail and pond hockey rinks. Depending on the season, you can rent ice skates, water sports equipment and bikes. Events at the resort include live music in summer and trivia nights.

Address: 82 Clubhouse Road, Fairlee, VT 05045

Rabbit Hill Inn: Lower Waterford

At the Rabbit Hill Inn, enjoy a romantic couples escape with guest rooms and suites that feature double whirlpool tubs or hydro-massage tubs for two, fireplaces, and impressive mountain views. Select accommodations come with porches or sun decks too. There are no phones or TVs in the rooms to distract you from time with the one you love. Room rates include afternoon tea and pastries and a full candlelit breakfast. With the “Romantic Getaway Add-On Package,” sparkling wine and Vermont chocolates will be waiting in your room, and you’ll get to enjoy an intimate three-course dinner for two (gratuity included). To make your stay even more special, add on an in-room massage or have flowers delivered to your room. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about the delicious food and excellent service at the Rabbit Hill Inn.

During a stay here, twosomes can explore northeastern Vermont and the nearby White Mountains by taking a driving tour of the area to seek out a picturesque covered bridge, visiting local museums and galleries, riding up Mount Washington on the Cog Railway, hiking to a waterfall or shopping for antiques.

Address: 48 Lower Waterford Road Fork, Lower Waterford, VT 05848

Basin Harbor: Vergennes

Relax and take advantage of life on the lake at Basin Harbor. Grab your special someone for an unforgettable retreat on the shores of Lake Champlain with waterfront summer cottages, lake-view dining, and both water and land activities. The charming guest rooms and pet-friendly private cottages provide a comfortable and stylish home base from which to explore all that Basin Harbor has to offer. With the curated “Love in Vermont” package, couples will feel love in the air with special amenities such as a full country breakfast, charcuterie, sparkling cider, two souvenir wine tumblers and a tote bag, as well as an Escape Lake Cruise (a two-night minimum stay is required).

On-site dining options at this lake resort span the rustic Red Mill restaurant to sushi spot Megumi to the more formal main dining room Ardelia’s and more. Make your romantic getaway more cost-effective by including a meal plan. For a bespoke visit, lovebirds can select from the amenities menu for extra touches that make your stay even more exceptional such as romantic room service, a cookie decorating kit, or wine and cheese. Spend time with your sweetheart on a pontoon boat, wakesurfing, paddleboating, exploring the property in a rented golf cart, playing croquet or badminton, visiting an underwater shipwreck, trying a ropes challenge, playing a game of giant chess or taking a history tour. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about the large selection of activities, though they also enjoy just sitting and taking in the waterfront views. Note that this resort closes for the winter.

Address: 4800 Basin Harbor Road, Vergennes, VT 05491

