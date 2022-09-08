CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|815
|816½
|805½
|808½
|—18
|Dec
|837
|857¼
|818
|829¼
|—15
|Mar
|850¾
|869½
|833¼
|843½
|—14
|May
|859½
|876¼
|842
|851¾
|—12
|Jul
|855
|871½
|839
|847½
|—12
|Sep
|865
|875
|844¼
|851¼
|—13
|Dec
|868½
|883½
|852½
|860¾
|—11¾
|Mar
|876¾
|880
|862
|862
|—10¾
|Jul
|833
|833
|833
|833
|+7¾
|Est. sales 137,883.
|Wed.’s sales 131,500
|Wed.’s open int 291,130,
|up 1,801
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|676¾
|679½
|666½
|672
|—4¾
|Dec
|671
|675¼
|659
|669¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|675¾
|680¼
|664¼
|673¾
|—2
|May
|676¾
|680¾
|665¾
|674¾
|—2
|Jul
|671¾
|677
|661½
|669¾
|—2½
|Sep
|633
|637½
|624
|630¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|618
|622½
|609
|616
|—4
|Mar
|627¾
|628
|617½
|621½
|—5½
|May
|622
|622
|622
|622
|—7½
|Jul
|620¾
|621¾
|620¾
|621¾
|—4½
|Dec
|555¼
|558
|555¼
|558
|—6¼
|Est. sales 246,126.
|Wed.’s sales 233,771
|Wed.’s open int 1,288,347,
|up 8,260
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383
|389
|375
|379¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|391¾
|391¾
|379
|383¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 305.
|Wed.’s sales 305
|Wed.’s open int 3,490,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1484¼
|1484½
|1472¾
|1472¾
|+6
|Nov
|1384
|1397¼
|1373
|1386¼
|+2¾
|Jan
|1389
|1402½
|1378
|1391¾
|+3
|Mar
|1392¾
|1404¾
|1381¼
|1394½
|+2½
|May
|1393¼
|1406¾
|1384½
|1397¾
|+3
|Jul
|1392¼
|1406
|1383¾
|1397¾
|+4¼
|Aug
|1377
|1379
|1368¾
|1368¾
|—10
|Sep
|1340¼
|1341½
|1334¼
|1341½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1330
|1337½
|1318
|1330¾
|+½
|Jan
|1330
|1330
|1330
|1330
|—3¼
|Jul
|1317¾
|1317¾
|1317¾
|1317¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|1260
|1260
|1260
|1260
|+7
|Est. sales 180,457.
|Wed.’s sales 170,454
|Wed.’s open int 612,078,
|up 5,891
