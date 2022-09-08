RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: White House not considering more oil for Ukraine | Energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant | US, Russia clash over weapons for Ukraine | N. Korea blames US for crisis, will keep nukes
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 815 816½ 805½ 808½ —18
Dec 837 857¼ 818 829¼ —15
Mar 850¾ 869½ 833¼ 843½ —14
May 859½ 876¼ 842 851¾ —12
Jul 855 871½ 839 847½ —12
Sep 865 875 844¼ 851¼ —13
Dec 868½ 883½ 852½ 860¾ —11¾
Mar 876¾ 880 862 862 —10¾
Jul 833 833 833 833 +7¾
Est. sales 137,883. Wed.’s sales 131,500
Wed.’s open int 291,130, up 1,801
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 676¾ 679½ 666½ 672 —4¾
Dec 671 675¼ 659 669¼ —1¾
Mar 675¾ 680¼ 664¼ 673¾ —2
May 676¾ 680¾ 665¾ 674¾ —2
Jul 671¾ 677 661½ 669¾ —2½
Sep 633 637½ 624 630¼ —4¼
Dec 618 622½ 609 616 —4
Mar 627¾ 628 617½ 621½ —5½
May 622 622 622 622 —7½
Jul 620¾ 621¾ 620¾ 621¾ —4½
Dec 555¼ 558 555¼ 558 —6¼
Est. sales 246,126. Wed.’s sales 233,771
Wed.’s open int 1,288,347, up 8,260
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 383 389 375 379¼ +2¾
Mar 391¾ 391¾ 379 383¼ +2¼
Est. sales 305. Wed.’s sales 305
Wed.’s open int 3,490, up 1
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1484¼ 1484½ 1472¾ 1472¾ +6
Nov 1384 1397¼ 1373 1386¼ +2¾
Jan 1389 1402½ 1378 1391¾ +3
Mar 1392¾ 1404¾ 1381¼ 1394½ +2½
May 1393¼ 1406¾ 1384½ 1397¾ +3
Jul 1392¼ 1406 1383¾ 1397¾ +4¼
Aug 1377 1379 1368¾ 1368¾ —10
Sep 1340¼ 1341½ 1334¼ 1341½ —2¼
Nov 1330 1337½ 1318 1330¾
Jan 1330 1330 1330 1330 —3¼
Jul 1317¾ 1317¾ 1317¾ 1317¾ —4¼
Nov 1260 1260 1260 1260 +7
Est. sales 180,457. Wed.’s sales 170,454
Wed.’s open int 612,078, up 5,891

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

NSA releases 'post-quantum' guidance for national security system owners, operators and vendors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up