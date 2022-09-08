CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 815 816½ 805½ 808½ —18 Dec 837 857¼ 818 829¼ —15 Mar 850¾ 869½ 833¼ 843½ —14 May 859½ 876¼ 842 851¾ —12 Jul 855 871½ 839 847½ —12 Sep 865 875 844¼ 851¼ —13 Dec 868½ 883½ 852½ 860¾ —11¾ Mar 876¾ 880 862 862 —10¾ Jul 833 833 833 833 +7¾ Est. sales 137,883. Wed.’s sales 131,500 Wed.’s open int 291,130, up 1,801 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 676¾ 679½ 666½ 672 —4¾ Dec 671 675¼ 659 669¼ —1¾ Mar 675¾ 680¼ 664¼ 673¾ —2 May 676¾ 680¾ 665¾ 674¾ —2 Jul 671¾ 677 661½ 669¾ —2½ Sep 633 637½ 624 630¼ —4¼ Dec 618 622½ 609 616 —4 Mar 627¾ 628 617½ 621½ —5½ May 622 622 622 622 —7½ Jul 620¾ 621¾ 620¾ 621¾ —4½ Dec 555¼ 558 555¼ 558 —6¼ Est. sales 246,126. Wed.’s sales 233,771 Wed.’s open int 1,288,347, up 8,260 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383 389 375 379¼ +2¾ Mar 391¾ 391¾ 379 383¼ +2¼ Est. sales 305. Wed.’s sales 305 Wed.’s open int 3,490, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1484¼ 1484½ 1472¾ 1472¾ +6 Nov 1384 1397¼ 1373 1386¼ +2¾ Jan 1389 1402½ 1378 1391¾ +3 Mar 1392¾ 1404¾ 1381¼ 1394½ +2½ May 1393¼ 1406¾ 1384½ 1397¾ +3 Jul 1392¼ 1406 1383¾ 1397¾ +4¼ Aug 1377 1379 1368¾ 1368¾ —10 Sep 1340¼ 1341½ 1334¼ 1341½ —2¼ Nov 1330 1337½ 1318 1330¾ +½ Jan 1330 1330 1330 1330 —3¼ Jul 1317¾ 1317¾ 1317¾ 1317¾ —4¼ Nov 1260 1260 1260 1260 +7 Est. sales 180,457. Wed.’s sales 170,454 Wed.’s open int 612,078, up 5,891

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.