Marriott Bonvoy Adds 2 New Credit Cards

If you are a frequent Marriott customer, you have two new credit card options to consider. On Thursday, Marriott Bonvoy and Chase launched the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Card, while Marriott Bonvoy and American Express introduced the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card, according to announcements from Marriott Bonvoy, Chase and American Express.

Along with the new cards, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card now has new features in exchange for a higher annual fee. These changes shake up this roster of hotel credit cards after updates to the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card earlier this year.

How Do Points Work With the New Marriott Bonvoy Cards?

The two new Marriott Bonvoy cards earn points on spending in the following ways: six points per dollar on eligible spending at hotels — 30 brands — that participate in the Marriott Bonvoy program, four points per dollar on up to $15,000 per calendar year in eligible grocery and dining purchases, and two points per dollar on all purchases outside bonus categories.

On top of that, you’ll earn 1,000 bonus points for each qualifying stay at a Marriott Bonvoy property. The cards also come with a limited-time welcome offer: 125,000 points for eligible cardholders who spend at least $4,000 in their first three months with the card. You can get this offer on the American Express card through Jan. 11, while the Chase offer will expire sometime in January, according to Marriott Bonvoy’s announcement.

You can redeem points through your Marriott Bonvoy account. Marriott Bonvoy points can be worth approximately 1.1 cents each, according to U.S. News’ latest estimate.

What Are Other Key Features?

The Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card help you get ahead in the loyalty program. Both come with complimentary Gold Elite status, which offers benefits such as room upgrades, when available. Gold Elite is the second of five membership tiers, and you’d typically need to log at least 25 qualifying nights to unlock it.

You’ll also get 15 elite night credits each calendar year — you’ll need 50 to upgrade to the next membership tier, Platinum Elite. If you spend $15,000 on the card in a year, you’ll unlock a free night worth up to 50,000 points.

The cards each charge a $250 annual fee, making them more expensive than the other two Marriott Bonvoy consumer cards from Chase, but less expensive than the $650 per year Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card. The new features for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card include complimentary Platinum Elite status, an increase from Gold. Platinum benefits also include room upgrade and a bigger selection of amenities — more choice of welcome gifts and later checkout among them.

Should You Get a Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card?

Loyal Marriott customers who travel often and spend in bonus categories could benefit from one of the five Marriott Bonvoy consumer credit cards, while business owners can consider the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card.

The two new cards provide a tier above the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, which charge no annual fee and a $95 annual fee, respectively. If you’re choosing among these cards, be sure to do the math to find out whether the higher fee is worth it.

And if you’re willing to hand over the $650 annual fee for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card, compare it with other pricey rewards credit cards, such as The Platinum Card from American Express and Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Marriott Bonvoy Adds 2 New Credit Cards originally appeared on usnews.com