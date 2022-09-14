Balanced Fund 14707.33 + .14 – .46 – 14.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2074.70 – .44 – 1.16 – 15.50 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14707.33 + .14 – .46 – 14.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2074.70 – .44 – 1.16 – 15.50

Emerging Markets 336.55 + .26 + .13 – 22.31

Equity Income Fund 16343.58 + .23 – .56 – 8.36

GNMA 705.79 + .17 – 1.18 – 9.27

General Municipal Debt 1356.22 – .28 – .48 – 11.81

Gold Fund 277.42 – .06 + 1.53 – 24.96

High Current Yield 2340.21 – .38 – .06 – 10.22

High Yield Municipal 645.34 – .27 – .74 – 13.42

International Fund 1977.38 + .10 + .60 – 21.61

Science and Technology Fund 3972.55 + .49 – .19 – 30.58

Short Investment Grade 373.76 – .10 – .46 – 4.11

Short Municipal 188.39 – .07 – .09 – 2.46

US Government 645.86 + .05 – .85 – 11.05

