Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Photos as Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Huge line to view coffin
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14707.33 + .14 – .46 – 14.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2074.70 – .44 – 1.16 – 15.50

Emerging Markets 336.55 + .26 + .13 – 22.31

Equity Income Fund 16343.58 + .23 – .56 – 8.36

GNMA 705.79 + .17 – 1.18 – 9.27

General Municipal Debt 1356.22 – .28 – .48 – 11.81

Gold Fund 277.42 – .06 + 1.53 – 24.96

High Current Yield 2340.21 – .38 – .06 – 10.22

High Yield Municipal 645.34 – .27 – .74 – 13.42

International Fund 1977.38 + .10 + .60 – 21.61

Science and Technology Fund 3972.55 + .49 – .19 – 30.58

Short Investment Grade 373.76 – .10 – .46 – 4.11

Short Municipal 188.39 – .07 – .09 – 2.46

US Government 645.86 + .05 – .85 – 11.05

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up