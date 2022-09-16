Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 11:26 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 31.75 cents at $8.36 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 9.75 cents at $6.7350 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 5.75 cents at $3.98 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 16.25 cents at 14.4550 a bushel.

Beef and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.4522 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 1.35 cents at $1.7832 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .52 cent at $.9610 a pound.

