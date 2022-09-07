RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 3:30 PM

Wheat for Sep. advanced 26.50 cents at $8.2650 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4 cents at $6.7675 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 7.25 cents at $3.91 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 23.25 cents at $14.6675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .80 cent at $1.4425 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 2.15 cents at $1.8202 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .03 cent at $.9107 a pound.

