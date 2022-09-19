Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. declined 29.25 cents at $8.3050 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1 cent at $6.7825 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. declined 29.25 cents at $8.3050 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1 cent at $6.7825 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents at $4.0225 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 12.75 cents at $14.6125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.4572 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at $1.7995 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .43 cent at $.9647 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.