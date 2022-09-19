Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 11:27 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 10.50 cents at $8.2550 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .25 cent at $6.7375 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 1.50 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 16 cents at 14.6150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .68 cent at $1.4590 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 1.38 cents at $1.7970 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up 12 cent at $.9622 a pound.

