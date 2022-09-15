Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. decined 27.25 cents at $8.45 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 4.75 cents at $6.7750 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. decined 27.25 cents at $8.45 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 4.75 cents at $6.7750 a bushel, Dec. oats was lost 4.25 cents at $3.9450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 3.50 cents at $14.5150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was rose 1.27 cents at $1.4562 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .62 cent at $1.7935 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.03 cents at $.9605 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.