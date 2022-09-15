Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. decined 27.25 cents at $8.45 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 4.75 cents at $6.7750 a bushel, Dec. oats was lost 4.25 cents at $3.9450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 3.50 cents at $14.5150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was rose 1.27 cents at $1.4562 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .62 cent at $1.7935 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.03 cents at $.9605 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up