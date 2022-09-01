RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Grains lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 4:09 PM

Wheat for Sep. lost 33.50 cents at $7.7550 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 15.50 cents at $6.5825 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 18.75 cents at $3.86 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 34.75 cents at $14.7275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.4280 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained .70 cent at $1.8315 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .43 cent at $.9195 a pound.

