Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 3:35 PM

Wheat for Dec. advanced 63.25 cents at $8.9375 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 13.75 cents at $6.92 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 11 cents at $4.1325 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 17.50 cents at $14.7875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .58 cent at $1.4630 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.7880 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.9647 a pound.

