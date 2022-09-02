LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 3:40 PM

Wheat for Sep. gained 17.50 cents at $7.93 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 10.75 cents at $6.69 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 8.25 cent at $3.9425 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 37.75 cents at $15.1050 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.75 cents at $1.4455 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .72 cent at $1.8387 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.93 cents at $.9002 a pound.

