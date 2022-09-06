Bald eagles and a taste of Southern California — on the Potomac. Meet 620 Rivercrest Drive.

Scott Prendergast is known for his high-end residential builds, constructing homes across Northern Virginia that have been purchased by top…

Scott Prendergast is known for his high-end residential builds, constructing homes across Northern Virginia that have been purchased by top executives and professional athletes alike.

But he’s never done anything like McLean’s 620 Rivercrest Drive, at least not without a buyer locked in prebuild.

“Rivercrest is at the top end of the price range of the projects we have built for customers,” said Prendergast, president and CEO of Apex Custom Homes. “It is the most expensive spec home we have ever built.”

The home is currently listed for $9.497 million by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. It was first listed in July 2021 for $10.997 million, and has since come down twice.

Overlooking the Potomac River on a 1.2-acre sloped lot, Apex Custom produced a roughly 15,000-square-foot, three-level “smart” mansion with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and a host of amenities, from the climate-controlled Italian porcelain wine wall to the 13-jet gunite pool,…