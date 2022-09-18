Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
AP Top Political News at 2:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism

Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

Abrams’ strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments

Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly $517K

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

