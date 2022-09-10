AP Top Political News at 8:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress’ secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism Manchin’s big energy deal…

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress’ secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism Manchin’s big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio Family, friends say farewell to former New Orleans mayor Michigan Dems hope for boost from abortion ballot initiative Judge tosses Trump’s Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1 Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.