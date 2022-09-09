AP Top Political News at 9:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing…

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on ‘MAGA Republicans’ Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show Rep. Katie Porter’s university housing deal draws scrutiny Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.