AP Top Political News at 9:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth

Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies

Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on ‘MAGA Republicans’

Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Rep. Katie Porter’s university housing deal draws scrutiny

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

