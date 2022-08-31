RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ObsidEngy 10.30 7.54 9.09 +4.97 +120.6
2MexcoEngy 43.00 9.00 19.47 +10.09 +107.6
3GranTierrag 12 2.15 .76 1.41 +.65 + 85.3
4Envela 18 8.42 3.51 7.26 +3.19 + 78.4
5Globalstar 2.19 .90 2.00 +.84 + 72.4
6CheniereEngy 172.25 100.13 160.18 +58.76 + 57.9
7CoreMolding 30 13.60 7.96 12.40 +3.89 + 45.7
8RingEnergy 14 5.09 2.19 3.24 +.96 + 42.1
9EvolutionPet 12 8.17 4.81 6.94 +1.89 + 37.4
10ImperOilg 18 57.89 36.19 49.04 +12.94 + 35.8
11BattalionOil 23.33 7.42 13.24 +3.44 + 35.1
12UraniumEng 6.60 2.34 4.52 +1.17 + 34.9
13ProtalixBio 2.00 .70 1.11 +.28 + 33.4
14RileyExplor 79 36.00 19.00 25.14 +5.82 + 30.1
15Tellurian 6.54 2.23 4.00 +.92 + 29.9
16GeeGroupInc .75 .47 .72 +.15 + 26.3
17SupDrillPdts 30 1.84 .65 .91 +.18 + 24.9
18ArenaGpHln 15.40 7.50 10.52 +2.02 + 23.8
19NexGenEng 5.66 3.67 5.37 +1.00 + 22.9
20LGLGroup 86 15.15 9.51 13.83 +2.43 + 21.3
21CheniereEnLP 29 61.91 40.20 51.14 +8.90 + 21.1
22IvanhoeEln 10.40 7.01 9.63 +1.62 + 20.2
23NERealty 3 85.00 66.13 80.00 +12.20 + 18.0
24SolitarioExp .98 .42 .58 +.08 + 15.0
25UnivSecInst 5.25 2.27 3.88 +.48 + 14.1
26AltisourceAsst 1 27.44 8.65 20.30 +2.40 + 13.4
27Ur-Energy 1.95 .95 1.38 +.16 + 13.1
28Innsuites 4.64 1.98 2.45 +.27 + 12.4
29AmShared 38 2.86 2.08 2.66 +.29 + 12.2
30FriedmanInds 5 12.00 6.93 10.47 +1.09 + 11.6
31FTEngyInco 17.00 13.62 15.16 +1.34 + 9.7
32GrupoSimec 36.27 22.97 29.59 +2.59 + 9.6
33GoldResource 12 2.63 1.50 1.70 +.14 + 9.0
34Ashford 21.74 11.72 17.95 +1.30 + 7.8
35AdamsRsc 8 39.89 27.40 29.87 +2.06 + 7.4
36CompxIntl 18 28.75 19.65 23.97 +1.50 + 6.7
37EngyFuelsgrs 11.00 4.69 8.12 +.49 + 6.4
38Pedevco 2.44 1.00 1.12 +.06 + 5.7
39ChiRivet 32 31.00 25.11 27.76 +1.49 + 5.7
40BarnwellInd 3 6.38 2.12 3.07 +.16 + 5.5
41BirksGroup 5.99 4.29 5.09 +.24 + 4.9
42GabelGlUtilpf 55.80 46.00 50.60 +2.30 + 4.8
43EspeyMfg 15.79 12.39 14.88 +.67 + 4.7
44EmpirePetrl 24.90 8.50 14.76 +.66 + 4.7
45BitNileHlpfD 19.56 15.00 16.70 +.70 + 4.4
46DenisonMing 24 1.83 .91 1.41 +.04 + 2.9
47NtlHlthcare 35 75.35 61.98 69.45 +1.51 + 2.2
48FTSIntl 26.68 25.00 26.51 +.26 + 1.0
49BluerckResid 27.00 25.07 26.65 +.26 + 1.0
50AustinGoldn 29.00 1.55 1.60
51GeniusGrpn 34.98 2.35 2.65
52ITTechPckrs 3 5.12 .86 .93
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1vjAerocentry 1 63.80 .91 1.56 —58.14 97.4
2AmpioPharm .65 .08 .10 .47 82.3
3LairdSuper 14.79 1.80 2.52 —10.52 80.7
4WincIncn 8.66 .95 1.07 4.18 79.6
5BiomXun 4.60 .66 .76 2.74 78.3
6Renovacor 8.66 1.34 1.76 5.94 77.1
7PowerREIT 13 81.99 11.04 17.00 —51.89 75.3
8BitNileHld 1 1.43 .23 .30 .89 74.8
9AlexcoResg 2.09 .36 .45 1.29 74.0
10MyomoInc 8.79 1.60 1.86 4.99 72.8
11Polished.com 2.61 .68 .70 1.70 70.8
12TimberPhrm .41 .09 .12 .26 69.2
13Stereotaxis 7.22 1.72 2.06 4.14 66.8
14ZedgeIncn 6 9.39 2.43 2.83 5.67 66.7
15NavideaBio 1.27 .33 .33 .67 66.7
16SierraMetl 3 1.84 .45 .46 .90 66.4
17RetractblTch 2 7.37 2.29 2.33 4.60 66.4
18Trio-Tech 18 13.49 4.13 4.59 8.84 65.8
19BiomX 2.14 .53 .55 1.05 65.6
20PalatinTech .55 .18 .18 .33 64.1
21cbdMDInc 1.30 .34 .40 .68 63.1
22UniqueFabr 1 2.27 .74 .75 1.21 61.7
23GrtPanSigrs 3.79 .82 .84 1.35 61.6
24PalatinTchrs 13.68 4.34 5.02 7.77 60.8
25TakungArt 4.88 1.53 1.60 2.45 60.5
26TrilogyMetl 1.70 .61 .65 .100 60.4
27ChinaPhrmH .53 .18 .20 .29 59.6
28MarygoldCos 5.15 .97 1.40 1.99 58.7
29NewGoldg 3 2.02 .62 .66 .85 56.3
30ComstockM 2.12 .52 .58 .72 55.4
31ImpacMtg 1.35 .39 .50 .61 55.0
32InfuSystem 17.54 6.78 7.71 9.32 54.7
33MilestoneSci 2.20 .75 .96 1.10 53.4
34FrankStProp 4 6.28 2.81 2.81 3.14 52.8
35AsensusSrg 1.22 .35 .54 .57 51.4
36ParaGoldNv 1.10 .33 .35 .35 50.4
37Sifco 7.95 3.08 3.27 3.23 49.7
38iBio .61 .22 .28 .27 49.5
39TasekoM 7 2.41 .89 1.04 1.01 49.3
40EquinoxGld 3 9.07 3.44 3.49 3.27 48.4
41BlonderTLab .93 .28 .31 .29 48.3
42TrinityPlace 2.13 .91 .96 .88 47.7
43AgeXThera 1.33 .55 .57 .52 47.7
44PartsiD 2.42 .91 1.31 1.13 46.3
45VolitionRX 3.30 1.54 1.69 1.45 46.2
46DecisPtSyst 12.98 3.34 6.16 5.18 45.7
47Cel-Sci 7.73 2.49 3.94 3.16 44.5
48FlexibleSolu 9 4.50 2.06 2.18 1.71 44.0
49eMagin 1.92 .55 .73 .56 43.4
50IndiaGlCap 1.16 .42 .56 .42 42.7
—————————

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up