UPS AND DOWNS

|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ObsidEngy
|10.30
|7.54
|9.09
|+4.97
|+120.6
|2MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|19.47
|+10.09
|+107.6
|3GranTierrag
|12
|2.15
|.76
|1.41
|+.65
|+
|85.3
|4Envela
|18
|8.42
|3.51
|7.26
|+3.19
|+
|78.4
|5Globalstar
|2.19
|.90
|2.00
|+.84
|+
|72.4
|6CheniereEngy
|172.25
|100.13
|160.18
|+58.76
|+
|57.9
|7CoreMolding
|30
|13.60
|7.96
|12.40
|+3.89
|+
|45.7
|8RingEnergy
|14
|5.09
|2.19
|3.24
|+.96
|+
|42.1
|9EvolutionPet
|12
|8.17
|4.81
|6.94
|+1.89
|+
|37.4
|10ImperOilg
|18
|57.89
|36.19
|49.04
|+12.94
|+
|35.8
|11BattalionOil
|23.33
|7.42
|13.24
|+3.44
|+
|35.1
|12UraniumEng
|6.60
|2.34
|4.52
|+1.17
|+
|34.9
|13ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.11
|+.28
|+
|33.4
|14RileyExplor
|79
|36.00
|19.00
|25.14
|+5.82
|+
|30.1
|15Tellurian
|6.54
|2.23
|4.00
|+.92
|+
|29.9
|16GeeGroupInc
|.75
|.47
|.72
|+.15
|+
|26.3
|17SupDrillPdts
|30
|1.84
|.65
|.91
|+.18
|+
|24.9
|18ArenaGpHln
|15.40
|7.50
|10.52
|+2.02
|+
|23.8
|19NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|20LGLGroup
|86
|15.15
|9.51
|13.83
|+2.43
|+
|21.3
|21CheniereEnLP
|29
|61.91
|40.20
|51.14
|+8.90
|+
|21.1
|22IvanhoeEln
|10.40
|7.01
|9.63
|+1.62
|+
|20.2
|23NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|80.00
|+12.20
|+
|18.0
|24SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.58
|+.08
|+
|15.0
|25UnivSecInst
|5.25
|2.27
|3.88
|+.48
|+
|14.1
|26AltisourceAsst
|1
|27.44
|8.65
|20.30
|+2.40
|+
|13.4
|27Ur-Energy
|1.95
|.95
|1.38
|+.16
|+
|13.1
|28Innsuites
|4.64
|1.98
|2.45
|+.27
|+
|12.4
|29AmShared
|38
|2.86
|2.08
|2.66
|+.29
|+
|12.2
|30FriedmanInds
|5
|12.00
|6.93
|10.47
|+1.09
|+
|11.6
|31FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.62
|15.16
|+1.34
|+
|9.7
|32GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|29.59
|+2.59
|+
|9.6
|33GoldResource
|12
|2.63
|1.50
|1.70
|+.14
|+
|9.0
|34Ashford
|21.74
|11.72
|17.95
|+1.30
|+
|7.8
|35AdamsRsc
|8
|39.89
|27.40
|29.87
|+2.06
|+
|7.4
|36CompxIntl
|18
|28.75
|19.65
|23.97
|+1.50
|+
|6.7
|37EngyFuelsgrs
|11.00
|4.69
|8.12
|+.49
|+
|6.4
|38Pedevco
|2.44
|1.00
|1.12
|+.06
|+
|5.7
|39ChiRivet
|32
|31.00
|25.11
|27.76
|+1.49
|+
|5.7
|40BarnwellInd
|3
|6.38
|2.12
|3.07
|+.16
|+
|5.5
|41BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.09
|+.24
|+
|4.9
|42GabelGlUtilpf
|55.80
|46.00
|50.60
|+2.30
|+
|4.8
|43EspeyMfg
|15.79
|12.39
|14.88
|+.67
|+
|4.7
|44EmpirePetrl
|24.90
|8.50
|14.76
|+.66
|+
|4.7
|45BitNileHlpfD
|19.56
|15.00
|16.70
|+.70
|+
|4.4
|46DenisonMing
|24
|1.83
|.91
|1.41
|+.04
|+
|2.9
|47NtlHlthcare
|35
|75.35
|61.98
|69.45
|+1.51
|+
|2.2
|48FTSIntl
|26.68
|25.00
|26.51
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|49BluerckResid
|27.00
|25.07
|26.65
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|50AustinGoldn
|29.00
|1.55
|1.60
|51GeniusGrpn
|34.98
|2.35
|2.65
|52ITTechPckrs
|3
|5.12
|.86
|.93
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|.91
|1.56
|—58.14
|—
|97.4
|2AmpioPharm
|.65
|.08
|.10
|—
|.47
|—
|82.3
|3LairdSuper
|14.79
|1.80
|2.52
|—10.52
|—
|80.7
|4WincIncn
|8.66
|.95
|1.07
|—
|4.18
|—
|79.6
|5BiomXun
|4.60
|.66
|.76
|—
|2.74
|—
|78.3
|6Renovacor
|8.66
|1.34
|1.76
|—
|5.94
|—
|77.1
|7PowerREIT
|13
|81.99
|11.04
|17.00
|—51.89
|—
|75.3
|8BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.23
|.30
|—
|.89
|—
|74.8
|9AlexcoResg
|2.09
|.36
|.45
|—
|1.29
|—
|74.0
|10MyomoInc
|8.79
|1.60
|1.86
|—
|4.99
|—
|72.8
|11Polished.com
|2.61
|.68
|.70
|—
|1.70
|—
|70.8
|12TimberPhrm
|.41
|.09
|.12
|—
|.26
|—
|69.2
|13Stereotaxis
|7.22
|1.72
|2.06
|—
|4.14
|—
|66.8
|14ZedgeIncn
|6
|9.39
|2.43
|2.83
|—
|5.67
|—
|66.7
|15NavideaBio
|1.27
|.33
|.33
|—
|.67
|—
|66.7
|16SierraMetl
|3
|1.84
|.45
|.46
|—
|.90
|—
|66.4
|17RetractblTch
|2
|7.37
|2.29
|2.33
|—
|4.60
|—
|66.4
|18Trio-Tech
|18
|13.49
|4.13
|4.59
|—
|8.84
|—
|65.8
|19BiomX
|2.14
|.53
|.55
|—
|1.05
|—
|65.6
|20PalatinTech
|.55
|.18
|.18
|—
|.33
|—
|64.1
|21cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.34
|.40
|—
|.68
|—
|63.1
|22UniqueFabr
|1
|2.27
|.74
|.75
|—
|1.21
|—
|61.7
|23GrtPanSigrs
|3.79
|.82
|.84
|—
|1.35
|—
|61.6
|24PalatinTchrs
|13.68
|4.34
|5.02
|—
|7.77
|—
|60.8
|25TakungArt
|4.88
|1.53
|1.60
|—
|2.45
|—
|60.5
|26TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.61
|.65
|—
|.100
|—
|60.4
|27ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.18
|.20
|—
|.29
|—
|59.6
|28MarygoldCos
|5.15
|.97
|1.40
|—
|1.99
|—
|58.7
|29NewGoldg
|3
|2.02
|.62
|.66
|—
|.85
|—
|56.3
|30ComstockM
|2.12
|.52
|.58
|—
|.72
|—
|55.4
|31ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.39
|.50
|—
|.61
|—
|55.0
|32InfuSystem
|17.54
|6.78
|7.71
|—
|9.32
|—
|54.7
|33MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.75
|.96
|—
|1.10
|—
|53.4
|34FrankStProp
|4
|6.28
|2.81
|2.81
|—
|3.14
|—
|52.8
|35AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.35
|.54
|—
|.57
|—
|51.4
|36ParaGoldNv
|1.10
|.33
|.35
|—
|.35
|—
|50.4
|37Sifco
|7.95
|3.08
|3.27
|—
|3.23
|—
|49.7
|38iBio
|.61
|.22
|.28
|—
|.27
|—
|49.5
|39TasekoM
|7
|2.41
|.89
|1.04
|—
|1.01
|—
|49.3
|40EquinoxGld
|3
|9.07
|3.44
|3.49
|—
|3.27
|—
|48.4
|41BlonderTLab
|.93
|.28
|.31
|—
|.29
|—
|48.3
|42TrinityPlace
|2.13
|.91
|.96
|—
|.88
|—
|47.7
|43AgeXThera
|1.33
|.55
|.57
|—
|.52
|—
|47.7
|44PartsiD
|2.42
|.91
|1.31
|—
|1.13
|—
|46.3
|45VolitionRX
|3.30
|1.54
|1.69
|—
|1.45
|—
|46.2
|46DecisPtSyst
|12.98
|3.34
|6.16
|—
|5.18
|—
|45.7
|47Cel-Sci
|7.73
|2.49
|3.94
|—
|3.16
|—
|44.5
|48FlexibleSolu
|9
|4.50
|2.06
|2.18
|—
|1.71
|—
|44.0
|49eMagin
|1.92
|.55
|.73
|—
|.56
|—
|43.4
|50IndiaGlCap
|1.16
|.42
|.56
|—
|.42
|—
|42.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.