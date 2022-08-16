The 11 Best Camping Tents of 2022, According to Reviews

Perhaps the most important piece of camping gear is your tent — after all, camping without the proper shelter can…

Perhaps the most important piece of camping gear is your tent — after all, camping without the proper shelter can ruin the entire trip. Many factors come into play when choosing your camping tent, ranging from the time of year you plan on using it to the style, size and more. No matter what you’re going to use your tent for — whether you want to camp at a national park, on the beach or anywhere else — there is an ideal option out there for you.

The Best Camping Tents of 2022:

U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more, to come up with this selection of the best camping tents for 2022.

— Best Backpacking Tent: Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent

— Best Canopy Tent for Camping: CLAM Quick-Set Escape Screen Tent

— Best Dome Tent for Camping: Alpha Camp 3 Person Backpacking Camping Tent

— Best Car Camping Tent: Eureka! Space Camp 4 Person Tent

— Best Cabin Tent: Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 4 Person Tent

— Best Solo Camping Tent: REI Co-op Quarter Dome SL 1 Tent

— Best Two-Person Camping Tent: The North Face Stormbreak 2-Person Tent

— Best Family Camping Tent: Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent

— Best Four-Season Camping Tent: Eureka! Mountain Pass 2 Person Tent

— Best Budget Tent: Coleman Sundome Camping Tent

— Best Waterproof Tent: Woods Lookout 8-Person 3-Season Tent

(Note: Prices were accurate at the time this article was updated; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Best Backpacking Tent: Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent

Coming in at about 3 pounds, this Big Agnes tent won’t weigh you down as you backpack to your campsite. The tent also folds up to 6 x 19.5 inches, meaning you will still have plenty of space in your backpack for all your other necessities. This product includes off-the-floor storage so your important items stay safe and dry, and the seams are taped with waterproof, solvent-free polyurethane tape. The canopy fabric — a double ripstop nylon — keeps the tent light enough to easily haul with your gear but strong enough to withstand the elements. Recent campers love that this tent is lightweight for carrying on hiking trips, yet roomy enough to be comfortable when set up.

[Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent: $549.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Canopy Tent for Camping: CLAM Quick-Set Escape Screen Tent

When you’re camping, ensuring you bring a shelter suitable for sleeping is important — as is having a screened-in area for eating and relaxing. This eight-person pop-up shelter will do the trick. At 140 inches wide and 140 inches long, this canopy tent boasts plenty of space for whoever you are entertaining and can even fit over a standard-sized picnic table. It typically takes less than a minute to set up, and the taped roof panel made with water-resistant fabric keeps campers dry, while the high-quality mesh screen keeps bugs out. A carrying case, stakes and tie-down ropes are included. Users comment on how easy this CLAM product is to put up and take down.

[CLAM Quick-Set Escape Screen Tent: $329.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Dome Tent for Camping: Alpha Camp 3 Person Backpacking Camping Tent

This dome tent has everything you need for a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors. The high-grade fiberglass poles keep the tent secure, and three zippered windows provide ventilation. The mesh storage pocket inside will keep your valuables safe. This Alpha Camp tent also has electrical port access, so you can easily charge your electronics and keep them in the tent with you while you do so. Campers love the ease of assembly and this dome tent’s adaptability in different weather conditions.

[Alpha Camp 3 Person Backpacking Camping Tent: $72.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Car Camping Tent: Eureka! Space Camp 4 Person Tent

The best part about car camping is that you don’t have to worry about how heavy your gear is, including your tent. This four-person, three-season tent is on the bulkier side but will easily fit in your car to drive to your campsite. It is equipped with an adjustable venting system so you’ll be comfortable no matter what the weather is, plus two large doors and vestibules. This tent made by Eureka! has 10 pockets for easy organization, and the rainfly is made with 68-denier ripstop polyester, so you can stay dry on your camping adventure. Purchasers of this tent say it comfortably fits a queen-size air mattress plus gear.

[Eureka! Space Camp 4 Person Tent: $369.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Cabin Tent: Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 4 Person Tent

This roomy Eureka! Copper Canyon LX option has plenty of space for up to four people, even with air mattresses or cots for everyone to sleep on. Despite its size, this tent is easy to put up thanks to the combination steel-fiberglass frame featuring quick clips, pole sleeves and corner hubs. The extended fly coverage over the door is designed to protect you from precipitation, and the gear loft means you can take advantage of every inch of floor space. Recent campers appreciate how spacious this cabin tent is, allowing you to stand up inside without issue.

[Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 4 Person Tent: $259.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Solo Camping Tent: REI Co-op Quarter Dome SL 1 Tent

When you’re camping solo, there’s no need to lug around a tent bigger than what you need. This REI Co-op tent is perfect for use by one person. With plenty of space for a solo camper but weighing only around 2.5 pounds, this option won’t weigh you down, either. The interior is fitted with plenty of pockets and hang loops so you can easily organize all of your gear. The rainfly can keep you dry, and the roof vent allows for airflow, so you will be prepared no matter what weather comes your way. And, since chances are you’ll be assembling the tent on your own, note that the poles are color-coded, making the setup simple. Solo campers are impressed with how well this camping tent holds up in strong winds.

[REI Co-op Quarter Dome SL 1 Tent: $329 or less. View deal.]

Best Two-Person Camping Tent: The North Face Stormbreak 2-Person Tent

This North Face Stormbreak tent is a great option for any camping couple. Designed for an occupancy of two, this four-season tent features doors that stuff into pockets, so there is no tedious rolling. The fully seam-taped canopy and floor protect the interior — and both of you — when it rains, while the high-low ventilation maximizes airflow for ideal sleeping conditions. Recent users praise the color-coordinated setup system.

[The North Face Stormbreak 2-Person Tent: $184.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Family Camping Tent: Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent

If there’s one thing every family seems to need, it’s space, and this Core tent certainly has plenty of that, accommodating up to nine people — perfect for a family camping trip. It features a detachable room divider for added privacy, near vertical walls, and a 78-inch center height, so every family member can comfortably stand up inside. This tent option’s floor plan can fit nine adult sleeping bags or two queen-sized mattresses, making it the perfect camping shelter for any family. The removable rainfly, tent stakes and carry bag are all included. Recent buyers of this tent love the expandable carry bag, which makes packing up much easier than with other tents.

[Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent: $299.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Four-Season Camping Tent: Eureka! Mountain Pass 2 Person Tent

Not only does this tent provide the ultimate weather resistance, but its 32-square-foot interior also gives plenty of room for two people. The breathable canopy and removable side panels allow for optimal ventilation during warmer months; those panels combined with a waterproof rainfly keep the harsher elements out during colder and rainier weather. Campers say this product is the only tent you need, since it works well year-round.

[Eureka! Mountain Pass 2 Person Tent: $334.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Budget Tent: Coleman Sundome Camping Tent

When it comes to camping gear, you can’t go wrong with Coleman. This budget option doesn’t sacrifice quality, yet it will allow you to easily stay within your price range. The tent may not have lots of fancy extra features, but it offers you the protection you need for a night outdoors. The sturdy frame and pole attachments can withstand 35+ mph winds, and the Weathertec system with welded floors and inverted seams will keep you dry. Recent reviewers say they love how durable and well made this tent is.

[Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: $69.99 or less for two-person tent. View deal.]

Best Waterproof Tent: Woods Lookout 8-Person 3-Season Tent

The Woods Lookout 8-Person 3-Season Tent can help ensure your camping trip isn’t ruined because of some bad weather. This option features an exterior, floor and rainfly made with a water-resistant coating and taped seams, so campers can rest easy even as the rain pours down. You won’t just be protected from the rain — the preattached mesh panels can keep the bugs out, too. Made by a Canadian company, this tent has been tested for extreme durability in the Canadian outdoors. Users appreciate how the roomy vestibule allows you to enter and exit without the inside of the tent getting wet.

[Woods Lookout 8-Person 3-Season Tent: $259 or less. View deal.]

