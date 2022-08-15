Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $8.0075 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 13 cents at $6.2675 a bushel,…

Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $8.0075 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 13 cents at $6.2675 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2 cents at $4.6025 a bushel; while Oct. soybeans declined 41 cents at $14.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .47 cent at $1.3975 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.7992 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $1.0057 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.