Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 3.25 cents at $7.90 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 11 cents at $6.1750 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 15 cents at $4.50 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 2.3175 cents at 14.6425 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.4035 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .50 cent at $1.8070 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 23.20 cents at $.9910 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.