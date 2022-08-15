WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 12:12 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 3.25 cents at $7.90 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 11 cents at $6.1750 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 15 cents at $4.50 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 2.3175 cents at 14.6425 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.4035 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .50 cent at $1.8070 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 23.20 cents at $.9910 a pound.

