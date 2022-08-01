WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 41 cents at $7.8950 a bushel; Sep. corn advanced 7.75 cents at $5.9925 a bushel; Sep. oats was off .95 cent at $4.4625 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 82.50 cents at 15.8250 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.3650 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .32 cent at $1.7672 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .68 cent at $1.1977 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up