WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. declined 31.75 cents at $7.3150 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4.75 cents at $6.1975 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 19 cents at $4.1275 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 20.25 cents at $14.9550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.4127 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at $1.8152 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost 4.75 cents at $.9330 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up