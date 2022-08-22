Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. rose 17.275 cents at $7.7050 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7.50 cents at $6.3350 a bushel,…

Wheat for Sep. rose 17.275 cents at $7.7050 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7.50 cents at $6.3350 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 6 cents at $4.1275 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 38.25 cents at $15.27 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .38 cent at $1.4122 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.8140 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .85 cent at $.9397 a pound.

