WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. rose 4 cents at $7.7925 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1.75 cents at $6.0850 a bushel, Sep. oats advanced 38.50 cents at $4.61 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 4.75 cents at $16.1955 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.3835 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.75 cents at $1.8127 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .98 cent at $1.2180 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Justice Department appeals a case that found Air Force culpable in Texas church mass shooting

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up