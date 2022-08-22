BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 11:24 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 26.25 cents at $7.5925 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.25 cents at $6.2225 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 4 cents at $4.1025 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declinedd 1.735 cents at 15.0375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.4112 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .13 cent at $1.8165 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .90 cent at $.9297 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

