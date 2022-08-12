WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 28 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .25 cent at $6.2850 a bushel; Sep. oats rose .30 cent at $4.35 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declinedd 29.25 cents at 16.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.4015 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $1.8020 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .12 cent at $1.2230 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Related Categories:

Latest News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up