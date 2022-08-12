Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 28 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .25 cent at $6.2850 a bushel; Sep. oats rose .30 cent at $4.35 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declinedd 29.25 cents at 16.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.4015 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $1.8020 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .12 cent at $1.2230 a pound.

