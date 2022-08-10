WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 23.75 cents at $8.0025 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 11 cents at $6.27 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 22.50 cents at $4.45 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 68.75 cents at 17.22 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.3897 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .60 cent at $1.7980 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained 1.83 cents at $1.2230 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up