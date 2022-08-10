Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 23.75 cents at $8.0025 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 11 cents at $6.27 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 22.50 cents at $4.45 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 68.75 cents at 17.22 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.3897 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .60 cent at $1.7980 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained 1.83 cents at $1.2230 a pound.

