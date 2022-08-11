WAR IN UKRAINE: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | Russia struggles with manpower shortage | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. rose 11 cents at $8.1075 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 8 cents at $6.2925 a bushel, Sep. oats advanced 26.50 cents at $4.5475 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 20.75 cents at $17.0950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose 1.40 cents at $1.4060 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .72 cent at $1.7995 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gwas up .15 cent at $1.2240 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up