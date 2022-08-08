WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock higher

Grains higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 11:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 2.75 cents at $7.8825 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.50 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 17.75 cents at $4.3075 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 29.25 cents at 16.2750 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .63 cent at $1.3835 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.42 cents at $1.8077 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .87 cent at $1.2152 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up